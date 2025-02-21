How to prepare your car for spring

Winter is coming to an end and warmer days are ahead. This means that it is time to think about getting your car in order. Preparing your car for spring is not just a change of tires, but a whole complex of works that will help you avoid unpleasant surprises on the road and prolong the life of your car. Let's analyze all the important stages of car preparation for the warm season:

1. Changing tires

The first thing to do is to change winter tires for summer ones. However, you should not be in a hurry: experts recommend doing it when the temperature is consistently above +7°C, even at night. While this time is far away, it is worth checking the condition of summer tires in advance: if they are worn out, it is time to think about buying new ones.

2. Body and suspension

In winter, many chemicals are used on the roads, which can damage your car's bodywork and suspension. It is therefore important to carry out a thorough wash:

Including the underbody and wheel arches, where dirt and debris accumulate.

Assess the condition of the paintwork and, if necessary, treat damaged areas with anti-corrosion agents.

Check the anti-corrosion coating of the underbody.

Diagnose the suspension: inspect the silent blocks, shock absorbers, steering rods and ball joints.

After washing it is recommended to visit a service station for professional diagnostics of suspension and chassis.

3. Checking the battery

The battery has had a tough winter, so it needs to be tested before the spring season:

Check the charge level.

Clean oxide from the terminals and check that they are securely fastened.

Recharge or replace as necessary.

In the store of auto goods of Kiev and Ukraine atl.ua you can find new batteries, as well as chargers, if your battery needs additional maintenance.

4. Engine and fluids

Spring is a great time to check your technical fluids:

Engine oil level (replace if necessary).

Coolant - make sure it is appropriate for the season.

Brake fluid - if it's nearing the end of its life, it's best to replace it.

Power steering fluid (if not electric power steering).

Washer fluid - replace winter version with summer version.

Also check the condition of belts, hoses and connections under the hood. Signs of leakage or wear are a reason to visit a workshop.

5. Air conditioning system

The air conditioner will be back in heavy use in the spring, so:

Check its operation - whether cold air is coming in.

Replace the cabin filter.

Refill the system with Freon if necessary.

6. Brake system

It's worth checking out in the spring:

Condition of brake pads and disks.

Brake hoses for damage.

Operation of the handbrake.

If you notice play, squeaks or reduced braking performance, contact a workshop as soon as possible.

7. Fuel system

Some experts recommend flushing the fuel tank and fuel system in the spring, but if your mileage is low, this is not necessary. However, changing the fuel filter is an inexpensive and useful procedure.

8. Cleaning the interior and checking the optics

Replace old mats with new ones.

Check the wipers and replace if necessary.

Clean the headlights and lights.

Check that all bulbs are working properly.

All of the above procedures do not require much time, but will significantly increase the comfort and safety of traveling in spring and summer. Remember that in ATL you will find all necessary auto goods: oils, filters, batteries, tires and much more. Prepare your car for spring in advance, and it will serve you longer without unexpected breakdowns.