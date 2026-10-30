How cleaning affects the energy of the home

Cleaning can be not only a household chore but also a way to change the atmosphere at home and your own well-being. In folk beliefs, a clean space is associated with prosperity, good luck, and new opportunities. More details about how to tidy up your home, which traditions are associated with cleaning, and what can help make your home more comfortable will be provided by UNN.

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In different cultures, cleaning has not only practical but also symbolic significance. It is associated with cleansing from negativity, renewing one's living space, and attracting prosperity. Such beliefs are particularly common in feng shui traditions and folk omens.

Why clutter is associated with negative energy

According to Eastern beliefs, the energy of Qi plays an important role in a person's life. Dust, cluttered corners, and accumulated unnecessary items are believed to hinder its free flow. That is why feng shui followers recommend regularly clearing the home of clutter and not neglecting hard-to-reach places. Particular attention is paid to broken objects, old clothes that are no longer used, and damaged dishes. In folk beliefs, such things symbolize stagnation and tie people to the past, while getting rid of them is perceived as an opportunity to make room for new changes in life. There is also a wholly practical side to this tradition. In particular, when there are fewer unnecessary things at home, it is easier to find what is needed, maintain cleanliness, and organize household life. And the feeling of an orderly space can contribute to calm and comfort.

Where to start when cleansing the home

It is important not to try to do everything at once. First, you can sort through items that have not been used for a long time, clear surfaces, and pay attention to places where dust accumulates. This approach allows you to gradually organize the space and prevents cleaning from becoming an exhausting task.

How to clean properly so that there is more space in the home

In traditions of cleansing the home, not only the result but also the sequence of actions is important. In particular, followers of energy practices advise starting with upper surfaces and gradually moving to lower ones. First, dust is wiped from ceilings, lighting fixtures, and the tops of cabinets. Then they move on to shelves, tables, and other furniture. After that, carpets are cleaned and the floor is washed. This sequence also has a practical advantage: dust and debris that fall while the upper surfaces are being cleaned can be removed at the end.

To remove dust, a dry cloth is used first, and then, if necessary, the surface is wiped with a damp cloth. According to folk beliefs, the floor—and especially the threshold of the home—is best washed with salt, ordinary or sea salt, in order to cleanse the house energetically. Do not forget about corners and remote areas of rooms. In folk beliefs, these are supposedly the places where negative energy accumulates. From the perspective of ordinary cleaning, these areas also require attention, since dust that is not always immediately visible can collect there.

Why it is important to get rid of unnecessary things

If broken or unnecessary items are found during cleaning, it is worth deciding whether there is any reason to keep them at home. Things that are no longer used take up space and make it more difficult to maintain order. In a symbolic sense, letting go of excess is associated with readiness for a new stage of life. Therefore, sorting through a closet, shelves, or a storage room can become a kind of renewal ritual. It is only important not to throw things away thoughtlessly; items that are still suitable for use can, in particular, be given to those who need them.

Which day of the week is best for cleaning

Folk omens attribute special significance to each day of the week. According to these beliefs, the time when order is restored can symbolically influence prosperity, good luck, and the atmosphere in the home.

In some beliefs, Monday is considered an unfavorable day for cleaning, as it is associated with the risk of financial losses.

Tuesday is called a favorable day for tidying up and symbolically attracting monetary energy.

Wednesday is associated with prosperity in affairs and business.

In folk beliefs, Thursday symbolizes cleansing the space and opening up new opportunities.

Friday is advised not to be overloaded with heavy housework, especially if fatigue has accumulated by the end of the week.

Saturday is traditionally considered a convenient time for a thorough cleaning, when one can devote attention to the entire home.

Sunday is often reserved for rest rather than extensive household chores.

How to Finish Cleaning and Refresh the Atmosphere

After tidying up, it is worth airing out the rooms. Fresh air will help refresh the atmosphere in the home, while open windows are symbolically associated with the movement of energy and the release of stagnation. Another important element is one’s own mood. If cleaning is perceived not as an endless obligation but as an opportunity to take care of yourself and your space, the process can become more enjoyable. You can play your favorite music or, after finishing your tasks, create a cozy atmosphere with pleasant lighting or a favorite fragrance.

Some traditions also recommend wiping surfaces with water containing a small amount of salt, considering this a way of symbolically cleansing them. However, this practice has no proven ability to eliminate negative energy. When caring for surfaces, one should follow the manufacturer’s recommendations, as salt water may damage certain materials.

Ideas about the energy of the home, favorable days for cleaning, and money-related omens remain part of cultural traditions. For some, they are important rituals that help them tune in to positive changes. Others view them as interesting customs without literal meaning. At the same time, regular cleaning has clear practical benefits: it helps get rid of dust, organize belongings, and maintain comfort in the home. Getting rid of unnecessary items can also be an opportunity to reconsider habits and arrange everyday life more conveniently. Therefore, the best approach, of course, is to maintain cleanliness at a pace that is comfortable for you, without turning folk omens into strict prohibitions.