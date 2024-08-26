Hot weather persists in Ukraine: up to 36° in some regions

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 21550 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 133043 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138421 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 228503 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168284 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162024 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146868 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214523 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112819 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201294 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Hot weather persists in Ukraine: up to 36° in some regions

Hot weather persists in Ukraine: up to 36° in some regions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23223 views

Dry and hot weather with temperatures up to 36° is expected in Ukraine on August 26. Most of the country is expected to be without precipitation, with short-term rains and thunderstorms possible in the south and in the Carpathians in the coming days.

On Monday, August 26, dry and hot weather will remain in Ukraine with daytime temperatures reaching up to 36° in some places. This is reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.

Details

“On August 26, partly cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine, without precipitation. The wind will be northeast, 3-8 m/s, 7-12 m/s in the southern regions during the day. The temperature during the day will be 29-34°, in the highlands of the Carpathians 22-27°, and in the southern and central regions, in some places, a strong heat wave of up to 35-36° is expected,” the forecasters said.

Partly cloudy weather is expected in Kyiv and Kyiv region, with no precipitation. The temperature in Kyiv region will reach 29-34° during the day, and 31-33° in the capital.

Forecast for the coming days:

  • August 27: Dry throughout Ukraine, except for the south and the Carpathian region.
  • August 28: In the south, west and most of the central regions, there will be short-term rain with thunderstorms in some places. East, northeast wind, 3-8 m/s, 7-12 m/s in the south and southeast. The temperature will be 15-20° at night, up to 23° in the south, 29-34° during the day.
  • August 29-30: Mostly without precipitation, only in the south and in the Carpathians there will be short-term rain with thunderstorms. Temperature at night 16-22°, during the day 28-34°, in Crimea 25-30°.

It will be dry in Kyiv and the region on August 27-28. The temperature will reach 20° at night and up to 34° during the day. Dry and hot weather is also expected on August 29-30, with temperatures of 16-21° at night and 29-34° during the day in the region, and about 20° at night and 30-32° during the day in Kyiv.

Rains with thunderstorms and heat up to 37°: weather forecast for today22.08.24, 08:10 • 59494 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

KyivKyiv region

