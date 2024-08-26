Hot weather persists in Ukraine: up to 36° in some regions

On Monday, August 26, dry and hot weather will remain in Ukraine with daytime temperatures reaching up to 36° in some places. This is reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.

Details

“On August 26, partly cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine, without precipitation. The wind will be northeast, 3-8 m/s, 7-12 m/s in the southern regions during the day. The temperature during the day will be 29-34°, in the highlands of the Carpathians 22-27°, and in the southern and central regions, in some places, a strong heat wave of up to 35-36° is expected,” the forecasters said.

Partly cloudy weather is expected in Kyiv and Kyiv region, with no precipitation. The temperature in Kyiv region will reach 29-34° during the day, and 31-33° in the capital.

Forecast for the coming days:

August 27: Dry throughout Ukraine, except for the south and the Carpathian region.

August 28: In the south, west and most of the central regions, there will be short-term rain with thunderstorms in some places. East, northeast wind, 3-8 m/s, 7-12 m/s in the south and southeast. The temperature will be 15-20° at night, up to 23° in the south, 29-34° during the day.

August 29-30: Mostly without precipitation, only in the south and in the Carpathians there will be short-term rain with thunderstorms. Temperature at night 16-22°, during the day 28-34°, in Crimea 25-30°.

It will be dry in Kyiv and the region on August 27-28. The temperature will reach 20° at night and up to 34° during the day. Dry and hot weather is also expected on August 29-30, with temperatures of 16-21° at night and 29-34° during the day in the region, and about 20° at night and 30-32° during the day in Kyiv.

Rains with thunderstorms and heat up to 37°: weather forecast for today