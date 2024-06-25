General Staff: enemy tries to break through from Ocheretyne area, tense situation near Verkhnekamianske

As of 10:00 a.m. on June 25, 48 combat engagements took place at the front since the beginning of the day. In the Pokrovsk sector , the enemy is trying to break through from the area of Ocheretyne in the directions of Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka and Vozdvyzhenka. In the Siversky sector, the situation is tense in the area of Verkhnekamianske. However, the Defense Forces control the situation. This is stated in the report of the General Staff, reports UNN.

Details

Since the beginning of this day, 48 combat engagements have already taken place. The invaders carried out four air strikes using nine combat aircraft, fired over 550 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas - reported the General Staff.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the areas is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, two firefights continue in the area of Vovchansk. The situation is under control.

According to updated information, Russian troop losses in this sector over the past day amounted to: 93 people killed and wounded, an armored combat vehicle, four artillery systems and seven vehicles destroyed.

In the Kupyansk sector , six enemy attacks have already taken place since the beginning of the day in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane and Stelmakhivka. Three attempts of the occupants to advance were repelled by our defenders, and the same number of attempts are ongoing. As the General Staff assured, no losses of positions were allowed.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five enemy attacks near Kopanky and Makiivka. Another firefight is ongoing.

In the Northern sector, three attacks by Russian proxies near Bilohorivka and Vyymka failed. The situation is tense in the area of Verkhnekamianske, where four combat engagements are currently taking place. Defense forces are controlling the situation.

In the Kramatorsk sector , Ukrainian troops successfully repelled an enemy attack near Andriivka. The occupants are continuing their attempts to force our defenders from their positions in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Ivanivske, where seven battles are currently underway.

The aggressor is trying to get closer to Toretsk. Today, the units of the Defense Forces have successfully repelled one enemy attack, while another enemy assault in this direction is being held back by our soldiers.

In the Pokrovske direction , Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent Russian troops from advancing deeper into our territory. There have been 13 combat engagements so far today. The enemy is trying to break through from the area of Ocheretyne in the directions of Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka and Vozdvyzhenka. Eight enemy attacks have been successfully repelled by our defenders, five more are ongoing. The situation is under control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to the updated information, Russian troops' losses in this area amounted to 210 occupants killed and wounded, a mortar and two vehicles were destroyed yesterday.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Russian assault near Heorhiivka was unsuccessful.

According to updated information, over the past day, enemy losses in this area destroyed an enemy tank and two vehicles.

In the Vremivsk sector , two enemy attacks near Kostiantynivka and Urozhayne also failed.

On Orikhiv direction, the occupation troops' assault in the area of Robotyno was unsuccessful.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

Ukraine's defense forces are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive, deplete its combat potential and stabilize the situation - , the General Staff said in a statement.

