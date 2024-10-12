General Staff confirms destruction of enemy's fuel and lubricants depot in Luhansk region
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff has confirmed the damage to a fuel and lubricants warehouse in occupied Rovenky, Luhansk region. A fire was reported at the facility, which supplied oil products to the Russian army.
On the night of October 12, defense forces struck a fuel and lubricants warehouse near Rovenky in the occupied territory of Luhansk region, where oil products were stored . A fire is currently being recorded at the warehouse. This was stated on Saturday by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Last night, a strike was carried out on a fuel and lubricants depot near the town of Rovenky in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region. This base stored oil and petroleum products, which were supplied, among other things, for the needs of the Russian army. A fire was detected on the territory of the facility. The results of the damage are being clarified
The task was reportedly carried out by the forces and means of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.
It is noted that this oil depot had previously been hit by Ukrainian weapons.
Earlier , Russian Telegram channels reported that an oil depot in the temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk region, was burning after a UAV attack.