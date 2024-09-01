General Staff: 183 combat engagements in the frontline: the hottest spot is in the Pokrovsk sector

On Saturday, August 31, 183 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian invaders took place, most of them on the Pokrovske, Kurakhove and Kupyanske directions. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, publishing operational information as of 22:00 on Saturday, August 31, UNN reports .

Details

“Since the beginning of the day, 183 combat engagements took place, the occupants launched four missile attacks using 9 missiles, 59 air strikes using 77 UAVs, 381 strikes by kamikaze drones and carried out almost 2,400 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons,” the statement said.

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants carried out two attacks near Vovchansk and Liptsy during the day. One firefight is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled 25 attacks. The enemy was most active in the areas of Sinkivka, Kolisnykivka and in the direction of Lozova, where fighting is still ongoing.

The enemy attacked seventeen times in the Liman direction, trying to advance towards eight different settlements and in the Serebryansky forest. He concentrated his efforts near Hrekivka, Nevske and Tverdokhlibove.

In the Seversky sector, our defenders repelled eight enemy assaults in the areas of Verkhnekamianske, Spirne, Zvanivka, Bilohorivka and Vyymka. Fighting is still ongoing in four locations.

There were 19 combat engagements in the Kramatorsk sector. Occupants were most active in the vicinity of Kalynivka, where they conducted more than half of the attacks. The fighting continues.

The enemy tried to break into our defense 14 times in the Toretsk sector. During the day, the occupants attacked near Kurdyumivka, Toretsk, Nelipivka and New York. 13 attacks have already been repelled by our defenders.

In the Pokrovske sector, since the beginning of the day, our troops have repelled 30 enemy offensives and assaults in the areas of Sukha Balka, Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Karlivka, Selydove and Mykhailivka. Four of them are still ongoing. Our troops are taking measures to hold the designated lines and are giving a tough fight back. According to preliminary data, the enemy has lost 168 people killed and 216 wounded today, and Ukrainian troops destroyed two T-72 tanks, three armored personnel carriers and nine vehicles. In addition, two tanks and 17 enemy vehicles were severely damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, 28 combat engagements have taken place so far this day. The invaders remain active, trying to advance in the areas of Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka - they made five and 13 attacks respectively. Attempts to advance were also made in the direction of Ukrainka, Lisivka and Halytsynivka. The occupants are suffering losses.

In the Vremivsk sector, the occupants attacked in the direction of Vuhledar, Vodyane, Makarivka and Vremivka. The situation is under control.

Our troops stopped four enemy attacks near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in the Orikhivske direction.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the situation did not change significantly, and no losses of positions or territories were reported. Ukrainian troops repelled three attacks by Russian invaders.

“Today we are honoring the soldiers of the 46th separate airborne brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are confidently holding the line and inflicting significant losses on the occupiers,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces summarized.

