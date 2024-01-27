The occupation administration in Zaporizhzhia TOT has decided that owners of hotels and recreation centers must now provide information about all their visitors. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya ODA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

The Russians have taken another step towards totalitarian control of the temporarily occupied territories. Now, Russian citizens must be reported within three days, and all others within a day of arrival. An agreement on "information exchange" must be signed with the Russian Interior Ministry, and business owners will be fined up to 70 thousand rubles for failing to comply - noted Fedorov.

Russians continue to prepare fake elections in the TOT with the help of pressure