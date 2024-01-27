From now on, hotels and recreation centers in the TOT of Zaporizhzhia must report visitors to russians

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 79766 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 57457 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 93232 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 54046 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 34586 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266128 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236556 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222029 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247486 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233758 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115452 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 98722 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100282 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116838 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117512 views
From now on, hotels and recreation centers in the TOT of Zaporizhzhia must report visitors to russians

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31683 views

In the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia, russians forced local hotel and recreation center owners to report information about all their visitors

The occupation administration in Zaporizhzhia TOT has decided that owners of hotels and recreation centers must now provide information about all their visitors. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya ODA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

The Russians have taken another step towards totalitarian control of the temporarily occupied territories. Now, Russian citizens must be reported within three days, and all others within a day of arrival. An agreement on "information exchange" must be signed with the Russian Interior Ministry, and business owners will be fined up to 70 thousand rubles for failing to comply

- noted Fedorov.
Image

Russians continue to prepare fake elections in the TOT with the help of pressure

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

Society

