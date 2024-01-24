Four villages in the occupied part of Luhansk region flooded, in one the problem has not been solved for a year - RMA

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 60862 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107773 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136707 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135284 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175006 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171149 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280838 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178162 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167154 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148810 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 60886 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280841 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248786 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233915 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259280 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 32885 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136708 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105930 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105936 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122099 views
Four villages in the occupied part of Luhansk region flooded, in one the problem has not been solved for a year - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25755 views

Three residents were evacuated from Makiivka, which is under constant shelling by the Russian Federation. In four villages in the occupied part of Luhansk region, the problem of flooding has not yet been resolved, although it has existed for more than a year.

In the Luhansk region, three residents were helped to get out of Makiivka, four villages in the occupied part of Luhansk region are flooded - in Borivske the problem has not been solved for a year, the Luhansk Regional Military Administration reported on Facebook on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Yesterday, three residents of Makiivka, which has been under constant Russian fire for more than a week, agreed to evacuate. Among those rescued are a man and woman born in 1961 and a man born in 1982. They are the family of a local resident who was killed by the occupiers' shelling the day before. The Krasnorechensk military administration has already helped Luhansk residents with resettlement in Kramatorsk. It will also deal with other urgent issues of the family

- informed Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk regional military administration.

Yesterday, the enemy reportedly attacked in the direction of Bilohorivka and in Serebryansky forest. They also conducted air strikes in these areas, as well as in Makiivka. Nevske, Bilohorivka and Serebryanske forestry came under mortar and artillery fire.

As noted, a state of emergency was introduced in the occupied Borivske, Syrotyne and Bobrove, near Sievierodonetsk, as well as in Vilkhove, Stanytsia Luhanska district.

"There is flooding of households and administrative buildings with groundwater. During the thaw, the situation may seriously deteriorate. The occupation authorities of the "luhansk people's republic" announced "a number of measures", but the problem remains unsolved for the second year," the RMA noted.

Similar inaction was observed almost a year ago. Since February 2023, Borivske has suffered from flooding. At the end of March, the villagers seemed to be heard and even announced an action plan. But they waited until the end of April, when everything went away naturally - the water went down, the RMA said.

In the center of Luhansk, a car with a "deputy" of the so-called "people's council"exploded06.12.23, 16:13 • 29132 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

