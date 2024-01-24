Four villages in the occupied part of Luhansk region flooded, in one the problem has not been solved for a year - RMA

In the Luhansk region, three residents were helped to get out of Makiivka, four villages in the occupied part of Luhansk region are flooded - in Borivske the problem has not been solved for a year, the Luhansk Regional Military Administration reported on Facebook on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Yesterday, three residents of Makiivka, which has been under constant Russian fire for more than a week, agreed to evacuate. Among those rescued are a man and woman born in 1961 and a man born in 1982. They are the family of a local resident who was killed by the occupiers' shelling the day before. The Krasnorechensk military administration has already helped Luhansk residents with resettlement in Kramatorsk. It will also deal with other urgent issues of the family - informed Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk regional military administration.

Yesterday, the enemy reportedly attacked in the direction of Bilohorivka and in Serebryansky forest. They also conducted air strikes in these areas, as well as in Makiivka. Nevske, Bilohorivka and Serebryanske forestry came under mortar and artillery fire.

As noted, a state of emergency was introduced in the occupied Borivske, Syrotyne and Bobrove, near Sievierodonetsk, as well as in Vilkhove, Stanytsia Luhanska district.

"There is flooding of households and administrative buildings with groundwater. During the thaw, the situation may seriously deteriorate. The occupation authorities of the "luhansk people's republic" announced "a number of measures", but the problem remains unsolved for the second year," the RMA noted.

Similar inaction was observed almost a year ago. Since February 2023, Borivske has suffered from flooding. At the end of March, the villagers seemed to be heard and even announced an action plan. But they waited until the end of April, when everything went away naturally - the water went down, the RMA said.

