Four Ukrainian sailors are held captive by Houthis

Four Ukrainian sailors are being held captive by Yemeni Houthi rebels. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Four of our sailors are held captive by the Houthis and we will work to bring them back - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The president did not specify any other details.

Recall

In November, the Yemeni Houthis seized the cargo ship Galaxy Leaderin the Red Sea, which was en route from Turkey to India. The crew of the seized vessel included Ukrainians. In total, there are 25 crew members of different nationalities on board, including Ukrainians, Bulgarians and Filipinos.

In December, the Houthi group operating in Yemen warnedthat it would attack all ships heading to Israel.

