Formation of Ukrainian identity: "MHP-Hromada signs memorandum of partnership with Kyiv Opera

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Formation of Ukrainian identity: "MHP-Hromada signs memorandum of partnership with Kyiv Opera

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26574 views

The Kyiv Opera House presents the play "The Jay's Wing" based on Ivan Franko's short story. The performance gathers full houses.

The MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation has signed a memorandum of partnership with the Kyiv Opera, UNN reports.

Details

For example, the Kyiv Opera recently presented a performance of The Jay's Wing based on Ivan Franko's short story. Its phenomenon lies not only in the genius of the novel, but also in the fact that the music for the ballet by Ukrainian composer Anatoliy Kos-Anatolsky had been forgotten for over 67 years.

"Unfortunately, the destruction and prohibition of Ukrainian works and the Russification of the artistic repertoire over the decades has led to the fact that Ukrainian repertoire in our cultural institutions has become a rarity. The Kyiv Opera team has chosen the path of systematic restoration of the Ukrainian cultural foundation. Today, they create high-quality artistic products - operas, ballets and musicals - based on the works of Ukrainian composers and writers. Our foundation decided to support this initiative of the Kyiv Opera by signing a Memorandum of Partnership with it. After all, the formation of Ukrainian identity is one of our priorities. From now on, together we are ready to remind Ukrainians of forgotten Ukrainian authors who deserve worldwide recognition," the statement reads.

Tatiana Volochai, director of the MHP-Community Charitable Foundation, spoke about the role of art in recording historical events.

"Art plays a key role in capturing the history, events, defining figures, and values of a particular period. And destroying it destroys the cultural foundation that is the basis of national identity. That is why we want not only to preserve artistic institutions, but also to tell Ukrainians about the value of each of them. And this cooperation with the Kyiv Opera is about that," she comments.

Help

"MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015 . Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.  

Lilia Podolyak

Society

Contact us about advertising