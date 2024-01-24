Formation of Ukrainian identity: "MHP-Hromada signs memorandum of partnership with Kyiv Opera

The MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation has signed a memorandum of partnership with the Kyiv Opera, UNN reports.

Details

For example, the Kyiv Opera recently presented a performance of The Jay's Wing based on Ivan Franko's short story. Its phenomenon lies not only in the genius of the novel, but also in the fact that the music for the ballet by Ukrainian composer Anatoliy Kos-Anatolsky had been forgotten for over 67 years.

"Unfortunately, the destruction and prohibition of Ukrainian works and the Russification of the artistic repertoire over the decades has led to the fact that Ukrainian repertoire in our cultural institutions has become a rarity. The Kyiv Opera team has chosen the path of systematic restoration of the Ukrainian cultural foundation. Today, they create high-quality artistic products - operas, ballets and musicals - based on the works of Ukrainian composers and writers. Our foundation decided to support this initiative of the Kyiv Opera by signing a Memorandum of Partnership with it. After all, the formation of Ukrainian identity is one of our priorities. From now on, together we are ready to remind Ukrainians of forgotten Ukrainian authors who deserve worldwide recognition," the statement reads.

Tatiana Volochai, director of the MHP-Community Charitable Foundation, spoke about the role of art in recording historical events.

"Art plays a key role in capturing the history, events, defining figures, and values of a particular period. And destroying it destroys the cultural foundation that is the basis of national identity. That is why we want not only to preserve artistic institutions, but also to tell Ukrainians about the value of each of them. And this cooperation with the Kyiv Opera is about that," she comments.

Help

