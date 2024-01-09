Focused on farmers: Moscow intensifies mechanisms of forced mobilization in the occupied territories - the GUR

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 60072 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107720 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136643 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135243 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174975 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171138 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280796 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178160 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167154 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148809 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102886 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102624 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104620 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 72304 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 45510 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 60072 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280796 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248743 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233880 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259246 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 32691 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136643 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105914 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105920 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122085 views
Actual
Focused on farmers: Moscow intensifies mechanisms of forced mobilization in the occupied territories - the GUR

Focused on farmers: Moscow intensifies mechanisms of forced mobilization in the occupied territories - the GUR

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31241 views

Russia is stepping up forced mobilization in occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, targeting farmers to replenish troop losses. Failure to comply with the requirements threatens with fines and forced conscription.

Moscow has intensified mechanisms of forced mobilization in the occupied communities of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Currently, the Chekists are paying special attention to farmers. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine , UNN reports.

The Russian occupiers are trying by all means to cover  the losses of their troops by the men who remained in the enslaved territories. In particular, Moscow has intensified mechanisms of forced mobilization in the occupied communities of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Currently, the Chekists are paying special attention to farmers: the Russians have sent written demands to all men of military age to immediately register for military service in a number of settlements, the DIU reported.

According to intelligence, in case of non-compliance with the directive, agricultural enterprises or individual farmers will be punished with fines of 400 thousand rubles (about $4,500), but paying this amount does not guarantee avoidance of participation in the war against Ukraine in the ranks of the army of the aggressor state of Russia.

Ultimatums, threats and repressions against the population that remains on the enslaved Ukrainian lands are a systemic criminal policy of Moscow, the DIU noted.

"The intensification of forced mobilization, which the Russians are now resorting to in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, is caused by the need to cover the loss of personnel, as well as the decline in support for the war among the Russian population. Since the Kremlin's "technologists" currently consider it impossible to announce a large-scale wave of mobilization in Russia in order not to worsen the social background before the so-called "Putin's elections," the male civilian population in the occupation is again under a wave of pressure," the intelligence officers note.

The DIU adds that all men between the ages of 18 and 65, and often 16- and 17-year-olds, who are also being forced to join the occupation army by Moscow, are under threat of forced mobilization.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War

Contact us about advertising