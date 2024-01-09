Focused on farmers: Moscow intensifies mechanisms of forced mobilization in the occupied territories - the GUR

Moscow has intensified mechanisms of forced mobilization in the occupied communities of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Currently, the Chekists are paying special attention to farmers. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine , UNN reports.

The Russian occupiers are trying by all means to cover the losses of their troops by the men who remained in the enslaved territories. In particular, Moscow has intensified mechanisms of forced mobilization in the occupied communities of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Currently, the Chekists are paying special attention to farmers: the Russians have sent written demands to all men of military age to immediately register for military service in a number of settlements, the DIU reported.

According to intelligence, in case of non-compliance with the directive, agricultural enterprises or individual farmers will be punished with fines of 400 thousand rubles (about $4,500), but paying this amount does not guarantee avoidance of participation in the war against Ukraine in the ranks of the army of the aggressor state of Russia.

Ultimatums, threats and repressions against the population that remains on the enslaved Ukrainian lands are a systemic criminal policy of Moscow, the DIU noted.

"The intensification of forced mobilization, which the Russians are now resorting to in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, is caused by the need to cover the loss of personnel, as well as the decline in support for the war among the Russian population. Since the Kremlin's "technologists" currently consider it impossible to announce a large-scale wave of mobilization in Russia in order not to worsen the social background before the so-called "Putin's elections," the male civilian population in the occupation is again under a wave of pressure," the intelligence officers note.

The DIU adds that all men between the ages of 18 and 65, and often 16- and 17-year-olds, who are also being forced to join the occupation army by Moscow, are under threat of forced mobilization.