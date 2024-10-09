Floods in Bosnia and Herzegovina: 22 people killed, 6 missing
Kyiv • UNN
Severe floods and landslides in Bosnia and Herzegovina have killed at least 22 people, and 6 are missing. Authorities are evacuating residents of southern regions, and a state of emergency has been declared due to the destruction of infrastructure.
At least 22 people have died as a result of powerful floods and landslides in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and six people are missing. This is reported by AFP, UNN reports.
Details
The country's authorities issued an order to evacuate residents of the southern districts of Jablanica and Konjic.
The natural disaster destroyed roads, bridges and railways, making access to many regions difficult. Numerous houses and cars were submerged in water and mud. A state of emergency was declared in connection with the crisis.
