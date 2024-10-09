Floods in Bosnia and Herzegovina: 22 people killed, 6 missing

At least 22 people have died as a result of powerful floods and landslides in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and six people are missing. This is reported by AFP, UNN reports.

Details

The country's authorities issued an order to evacuate residents of the southern districts of Jablanica and Konjic.

The natural disaster destroyed roads, bridges and railways, making access to many regions difficult. Numerous houses and cars were submerged in water and mud. A state of emergency was declared in connection with the crisis.

