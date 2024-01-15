Favbet Foundation organized a trip of Ukrainian Andriy Trushko to the European Chess Championship

Ukrainian Andriy Trushko took part in the European Rapid and Blitz Championship 2023. The competition was held in the Croatian capital of Zagreb. The young man attended the tournament with the support of the Department of Youth and Sports of the Desnianskyi District State Administration, and assistance during the trip was provided by the charitable foundation Favbet Foundation, reports UNN.

The young athlete attended the European Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship, where he took 91st place among 150 participants.

Earlier, the pupil of the Children's and Youth Sports School No. 23 in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv had already won the Ukrainian Adult Championship at the age of 17. Andriy Trushko also fulfilled the standard for the award of the sports title "Master of Sports of Ukraine", which he will receive this year.

"Our country has not only real talents, but also real fighters for victory. Andriy Trushko is one of them. Andriy's achievements are a testament to his strength and intelligence, so our foundation team will continue to support young talents. Sport unites, and Ukraine has every opportunity to stand out in the world of chess thanks to such bright representatives," Favbet Foundation commented.

