FAVBET continues to support Ukrainian basketball: Start of the new season of the Men's Super League

On October 1, 2024, at 12:00, UnitCity hosted a pre-season media event dedicated to the start of the 2024/25 Men's Super League season. The meeting brought together leading representatives of Ukrainian basketball, sponsors and media to discuss the new season, the format of the championship, as well as introduce new partners and title sponsors.

During the event, the speakers shared the key news of the new season. FBU Secretary General Volodymyr Drabikovsky spoke about the new format of the Men's Super League and the plans of the National Team of Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of developing basketball even in difficult times: "I would like to congratulate everyone on the start of the new season of the Ukrainian championship and thank the partners who stay with us in these difficult times and help Ukrainian basketball. I wish the players and coaches good games, more victories and points. And I wish all of us success and victory as soon as possible.

FAVBET Head of Sport Marketing Denis Yakimov emphasized the company's role as the title sponsor of the Super League, which has been called the FAVBET Super League for the second year in a row, and announced a new partnership: "Last season, FAVBET became partners of the Federation, the national team and the Super League. We are proud to support the development of Ukrainian basketball at such a high level and are pleased to announce the expansion of cooperation with the FBU and sponsorship of another major championship - the Ukrainian Basketball Cup.

Pavlo Burenko, one of the most productive players of the last Super League season, also shared his expectations for the new season. In his opinion, the competition among the teams will be even greater, and the players will be more motivated than ever: "I expect a fierce fight in every match, there will be one favorite - Dnipro. All other teams are fairly evenly staffed. There are a lot of interesting young people in the Super League and the boys will have a great opportunity at this age to play at this level, to play with legionnaires.

A new Super League ball was also presented during the event. According to Spalding brand representative Tom Murat, the official ball has a unique design specially created for the Ukrainian championship. In total, the company has produced 360 such balls.

The event ended with a solemn drawing of new balls on the basketball court near the press center. The competition was conducted by Pavel Burenko and FBU Ambassador Mark Kutsevalov.