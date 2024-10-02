ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103827 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167558 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138125 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143312 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139116 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182461 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112080 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172977 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104749 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual people
Actual places
FAVBET continues to support Ukrainian basketball: Start of the new season of the Men's Super League

FAVBET continues to support Ukrainian basketball: Start of the new season of the Men's Super League

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15688 views

The new format of the championship, partners and title sponsors were introduced, and a new Super League ball was presented.

On October 1, 2024, at 12:00, UnitCity hosted a pre-season media event dedicated to the start of the 2024/25 Men's Super League season. The meeting brought together leading representatives of Ukrainian basketball, sponsors and media to discuss the new season, the format of the championship, as well as introduce new partners and title sponsors.

During the event, the speakers shared the key news of the new season. FBU Secretary General Volodymyr Drabikovsky spoke about the new format of the Men's Super League and the plans of the National Team of Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of developing basketball even in difficult times: "I would like to congratulate everyone on the start of the new season of the Ukrainian championship and thank the partners who stay with us in these difficult times and help Ukrainian basketball. I wish the players and coaches good games, more victories and points. And I wish all of us success and victory as soon as possible.

FAVBET Head of Sport Marketing Denis Yakimov emphasized the company's role as the title sponsor of the Super League, which has been called the FAVBET Super League for the second year in a row, and announced a new partnership: "Last season, FAVBET became partners of the Federation, the national team and the Super League. We are proud to support the development of Ukrainian basketball at such a high level and are pleased to announce the expansion of cooperation with the FBU and sponsorship of another major championship - the Ukrainian Basketball Cup.

Pavlo Burenko, one of the most productive players of the last Super League season, also shared his expectations for the new season. In his opinion, the competition among the teams will be even greater, and the players will be more motivated than ever: "I expect a fierce fight in every match, there will be one favorite - Dnipro. All other teams are fairly evenly staffed. There are a lot of interesting young people in the Super League and the boys will have a great opportunity at this age to play at this level, to play with legionnaires.

A new Super League ball was also presented during the event. According to Spalding brand representative Tom Murat, the official ball has a unique design specially created for the Ukrainian championship. In total, the company has produced 360 such balls.

The event ended with a solemn drawing of new balls on the basketball court near the press center. The competition was conducted by Pavel Burenko and FBU Ambassador Mark Kutsevalov.

