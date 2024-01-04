Expert: When businesses collected 17,000 signatures against Hetmantsev in 2022, they received calls from the tax office and were urged to withdraw them

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 57490 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107563 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136448 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135130 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174890 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171101 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280668 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178153 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167151 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148808 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102745 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102480 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104465 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 71318 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 44334 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 57525 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280670 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248635 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233775 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259145 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 31982 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136448 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105861 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105866 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122034 views
Expert: When businesses collected 17,000 signatures against Hetmantsev in 2022, they received calls from the tax office and were urged to withdraw them

Expert: When businesses collected 17,000 signatures against Hetmantsev in 2022, they received calls from the tax office and were urged to withdraw them

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31163 views

According to Amelin, the lists of signatories were public, and many companies received calls from managers and local tax officials urging them to remove their signatures.

In 2022, the business collected 17,000 signatures for the resignation of MP Danylo Hetmantsev as chairman of the Verkhovna Rada's Finance Committee. At that time, the signatories received a call from the tax office and were strongly advised to withdraw their signatures. Anatoliy Amelin, co-founder of the Ukrainian Institute for the Future think tank, said this on the ALPHA MEDIA YouTube channel, UNN reports.

By the way, I remind you that in 2022, Ukrainian business collected 17 thousand signatures for Hetmantsev's resignation. It is clear that this cannot be done, no one will remove the chairman of the committee, but he was then heading another national commission that was preparing a recovery plan for the Lugano conferences... which was criticized by everyone. The lists of those who voted were public, and many companies received calls from their managers and local tax officials, who strongly recommended that they remove their signatures. I have a list of at least 10 large Ukrainian companies that received calls. There are more, but I'm talking about big branded companies that have been called and asked. Now the question is: what kind of trust can we talk about if the tax service is used as a tool to twist arms against Ukrainian business, which is the basis for the Ukrainian economy? 

- Amelin said.

Dmytro Oleksiyenko, a member of the Board of ICC Ukraine and a member of the Board of the Association of Taxpayers of Ukraine, noted that the tax officer from the capital region who was detained for bribery is a direct vertical of Hetmantsev (probably the chief state inspector of one of the departments of the Main Department of the State Tax Service in Kyiv, who was detained while receiving UAH 150,000). According to the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the tax officer demanded six thousand dollars a month from the owner of six gas stations in Kyiv and the region. In return, he promised not to create artificial obstacles in his business activities.

Oleksiyenko noted that the taxation of excisable goods is supervised by Yevhen Sokur.

Hetmantsev's tame Sokur: what the former assistant to the head of the Verkhovna Rada Finance Committee does in the tax service15.12.23, 10:56 • 395516 views

"Yevhen Sokur, a specialized deputy, is in charge. And, let's just say, the head of the regional tax office has no influence on them. But he (Hetmantsev - ed.) writes on his TG channel that everything is great, they arrested him, and congratulations... and the head should be fired," Oleksiyenko said.

He also noted that Hetmantsev is de facto in charge of the tax office. In his turn, Anatoliy Amelin noted that an MP and the tax office represent different branches of government, and therefore an MP cannot be the supervisor of the tax office, which is a violation.

"This cannot happen in a democratic state," Oleksiyenko agreed.

Individual entrepreneurs have made up their minds: Danylo Hetmantsev has the most negative impact on the development of entrepreneurship in Ukraine 20.12.23, 19:09 • 36342 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics

