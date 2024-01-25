Estonia will allocate 0.25% of its GDP for military assistance to Ukraine for four years

Over the next four years, Ukraine will receive 0.25% of Estonia's GDP as military aid. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

We are especially grateful for the military and financial assistance to our country. Our partners understand the danger posed by Russia like no other. Over the next four years, 0.25% of Estonia's GDP will go to Ukraine as military aid - said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Dmytro Klimenkov.

Details

Today, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Dmytro Klimenkov and Ivan Havryliuk met with Permanent Secretary of the Estonian Ministry of Defense Kusti Salm and Director of the Estonian Defense Investment Center Magnus-Waldemar Saar.

There, the Ukrainian side thanked Estonia for its steadfast support for Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity, and noted Estonia's participation in the creation of an artillery coalition, an IT coalition, and the launch of the Tallinn Mechanism to strengthen cyber support for Ukraine.

Estonia will train Ukrainian military