Enemy strike on Lviv: number of injured increased to 19, 2 killed

Due to the enemy's attack on Lviv, the number of victims increased to 19 people. Unfortunately, 2 people were killed. This is reported by the head of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky, reports UNN.

As a result of the Russian strike on Lviv, the number of casualties increased to 19 people. According to the latest information, two people have been killed. Medical services continue to work on providing assistance to the victims.

The invaders shelled the Lviv region several times, causing residential buildings near the main station to catch fire.

