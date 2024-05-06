Enemy shrapnel damages private house in Poltava region
Kyiv • UNN
In Myrhorod district of Poltava region, a private house was damaged by enemy shelling, but according to preliminary information, no one was injured.
In the Poltava region , fragments of an enemy shahed damaged a private house. This was reported by the head of the Poltava RMA Philip Pronin, UNN reports.
"During the last air raid, the fragments of an enemy shakedown damaged a private house in Myrhorod district. According to preliminary information, no one was injured," said Pronin.
Enemy attacked Poltava region, no casualties reported - RMA29.04.24, 13:11 • 18183 views