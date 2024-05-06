Enemy shrapnel damages private house in Poltava region

In the Poltava region , fragments of an enemy shahed damaged a private house. This was reported by the head of the Poltava RMA Philip Pronin, UNN reports.

"During the last air raid, the fragments of an enemy shakedown damaged a private house in Myrhorod district. According to preliminary information, no one was injured," said Pronin.

Enemy attacked Poltava region, no casualties reported - RMA