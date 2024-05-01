Enemy shells Nikopol three times: 82-year-old woman wounded

On Tuesday evening, April 30, Russian troops fired three times at the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovs'k region. They fired from heavy artillery and Grad systems. An 82-year-old woman was injured as a result of the enemy shelling, and there are destructions. This was reported by the head of the RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

In the evening, the enemy shelled Nikopol three times. They used not only heavy artillery but also Grad multiple rocket launchers. An 82-year-old woman was wounded. She will be treated on an outpatient basis - , Lysak said on Telegram.

According to him, an administrative building, a kindergarten and a gas station were damaged as a result of hostile shelling. Seven multi-storey buildings were damaged. There is also a two-story house. A power line was also hit, added Lysak.

The head of the RMA also said that the survey of the affected areas is ongoing. The consequences of the attacks are being clarified.

