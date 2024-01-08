Enemy decreased aviation activity in Luhansk region, but total number of attacks increased - RMA

In Luhansk region, enemy aviation activity is low, but the total number of attacks by Russian troops has increased. In the occupied territories, schoolchildren in Svatove are forced to take Russian exams, which are not mandatory until 2028, and passport replacement in Sievierodonetsk is done through the military commissariat. This was reported on Monday by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysogor, UNN reports.

Along with the low activity of enemy aircraft in Luhansk region - the Russians struck only at Serebryansky forest - the total number of attacks by them only increased to 572 shells. The enemy attacked on the border of Luhansk and Donetsk regions south of Nevske - Lysogor wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to him, the delivery and distribution of winterization and household items to the residents of Nevske and neighboring villages continues. "Yesterday, residents of the liberated settlements received blankets and sets of dishes. We collected their needs and once again offered them to evacuate," said Lysogor.

As for the occupied territories, according to him, "if you want or need to get a Russian passport, you should go to the military registration and enlistment office in Severodonetsk." "Documents are not accepted in other instances without a corresponding mark. Men are sent to other settlements for non-medical examination. They have to travel at their own expense," he said.

According to the head of the RMA, schoolchildren in Svativsk district are forced to take the unified state exam. "Until 2028, it is not compulsory, and students from the occupied territory should be admitted to Russian universities without it. (...) Now, six months before graduation, Svatove has started to force students to take this optional exam - 97 people have already been included in the queue. This is almost half of the total number of applicants across the so-called "LPR" a year and a half ago. This is a demonstrative work of propaganda," noted Lysogor.

Russians in Luhansk region to register 16-year-old boys for "military service"