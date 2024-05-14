Enemy attacked Cherkasy region with drones at night, 5 "Shaheds" destroyed

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 69399 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104859 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147873 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152121 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248673 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173741 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165061 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148260 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224976 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101902 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 40534 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 35307 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53451 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 47114 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248673 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224976 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211153 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236952 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223824 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 69399 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 47114 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53451 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112568 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113493 views
Enemy attacked Cherkasy region with drones at night, 5 "Shaheds" destroyed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28604 views

At night, the enemy attacked Cherkasy region with attack drones, but Ukrainian defenders successfully shot down 5 Shahid drones without causing casualties or damage to infrastructure.

Russian troops attacked Cherkasy region with attack drones at night, but Ukrainian defenders destroyed 5 Shahed drones, there were no casualties or damage to infrastructure, said Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy RMA, on Tuesday, UNN reports.

At night, the enemy attacked the area with attack UAVs. However, our defenders gave a worthy rebuff. According to preliminary information, as a result of the combat work of mobile fire groups and electronic warfare, a total of 5 "shaheds" were destroyed

- Taburets wrote on Telegram.

According to him, there were no casualties and no destruction of infrastructure.

Ukrainian Air Force destroys 18 of 18 Russian attack drones14.05.24, 07:03 • 56280 views

Julia Shramko

War

