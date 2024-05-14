Enemy attacked Cherkasy region with drones at night, 5 "Shaheds" destroyed

Russian troops attacked Cherkasy region with attack drones at night, but Ukrainian defenders destroyed 5 Shahed drones, there were no casualties or damage to infrastructure, said Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy RMA, on Tuesday, UNN reports.

At night, the enemy attacked the area with attack UAVs. However, our defenders gave a worthy rebuff. According to preliminary information, as a result of the combat work of mobile fire groups and electronic warfare, a total of 5 "shaheds" were destroyed - Taburets wrote on Telegram.

According to him, there were no casualties and no destruction of infrastructure.

