Elon Musk visited the former Auschwitz concentration camp

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk visited the memorial at the site of the former German concentration camp Auschwitz in Poland. Bild writes about it, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that Musk's visit to Auschwitz was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but changes were made and he appeared there on Monday. The visit was organized on the occasion of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Musk is also scheduled to participate in an international symposium in Krakow on combating anti-Semitism organized by the European Jewish Association. According to Bloomberg, at the symposium in Krakow, Musk is to take part in a discussion with American right-wing publicist Ben Shapiro about anti-Semitism on the Internet.

Recall

As you know, on January 27, 1945, Soviet troops liberated one of the largest German concentration camps, Auschwitz, where at least 1.2 million people died, most of whom were Jews. According to UN General Assembly Resolution N60/7, January 27 is the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.