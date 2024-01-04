ukenru
Electricity consumption remains high: Ukrainians are urged to save money

Electricity consumption remains high: Ukrainians are urged to save money

Kyiv  •  UNN

 25755 views

Ukraine has sufficient domestic electricity production, but its consumption is high, prompting savings. Bad weather left 95 settlements without power.

Electricity consumption in Ukraine remains high, with enough domestically produced electricity to supply consumers, but Ukrainians are urged to save money. Due to the bad weather, 95 settlements in 3 regions are without electricity. This was reported on Thursday by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Generation and consumption

"At present, the electricity generated by power plants of all types is enough to ensure energy supply to all legal and household consumers," the company said.

Over the course of the day, 4 power units at thermal power plants and power centers went out for emergency repairs, while 3 power units were connected to the grid.

Yesterday, January 3, the daily maximum consumption was reportedly in the evening. It was 7% higher than on Tuesday, January 2. "This morning, despite the warming, consumption is at the level of yesterday," the NPC said.

The sharp increase in consumption, as noted, creates a significant additional load on the power system. In order to help the power system operate during this difficult period, it is enough to shift the use of energy-intensive appliances from the evening peak hours of 16:00-19:00 to the night or morning. Ukrainians were urged to consume electricity sparingly.

Export/import

Today, exports are carried out during the night hours of minimum consumption to Slovakia, Romania and Moldova. Electricity is imported during the day from Slovakia, according to the NPC.

De-energization

Due to the fighting and other reasons, 406 settlements remain without power in the morning. The shelling caused new damage to the power grids in Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions.

As of this morning, 95 settlements are without power supply due to the bad weather. In Volyn region - 85 settlements, in Kyiv region - 6 settlements. 4 settlements in Donetsk region remain without power for more than a day.

Due to technical damage, consumers in Sumy and Chernihiv regions are without electricity.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy

