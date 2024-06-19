Dry and warm weather is expected throughout Ukraine today - forecasters

On June 19, no precipitation is expected in Ukraine, the temperature will range from 15-20°C at night to 27-32°C during the day, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.



Details

Ukrainian Weather Center told, that no precipitation is expected today.

The wind is mostly southwest, 3-8 m/s.

The temperature at night is 15-20°, during the day 27-32°; in the Carpathians at night 10-15°, during the day 22-27°.

In Kyiv region

No precipitation.

Southwest wind, 3-8 m/s.

The temperature is 15-20° at night, 27-32° during the day; in Kyiv, 18-20° at night, about 30° during the day.