DGF overpaid almost UAH 2.5 million when purchasing software - tender

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 31081 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 115041 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 72778 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 280471 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 237794 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 192631 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 231690 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251708 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157725 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372174 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 88997 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 111699 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 78046 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 70940 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 47444 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 48799 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 114950 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 280367 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 214848 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 237716 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 20936 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 28970 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 28823 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 71843 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 78945 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

DGF overpaid almost UAH 2.5 million when purchasing software - tender

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26648 views

The Deposit Guarantee Fund overpaid almost UAH 2.5 million for 20 software licenses, spending UAH 4.4 million.

DGF overpaid almost UAH 2.5 million when purchasing software - tender

The Deposit Guarantee Fund purchased 20 software licenses at more than twice the price, spending almost UAH 4.4 million. The relevant tender is posted on the website of the Ukrainian Universal Exchange, UNN reports.

Details

The tender for the purchase of software products, namely copies of Veeam backup software, was held on November 22, 2023.

The Deposit Guarantee Fund purchased 20 licenses for the relevant software for the amount of UAH 4,395,000.

Thus, the cost of one license with 1-year technical support purchased by the Foundation amounted to UAH 219 ,750.

Two companies took part in the tender: Ante Media LLC and MITIBI LLC. MITIBI won with a bid of UAH 4,395,000.

At the same time, the cost of such software on the market starts at UAH 94 ,860 . This means that the Fund overpaid almost UAH 2.5 million.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Deposit Guarantee Fund is preparing to purchase 15,000 liters of diesel fuel at an inflated price, despite the fact that there is no need for it due to the absence of power outages in Kyiv.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy
Kyiv
$65.29
$82,901.80
$5,168.48
$242.05
$36.23
$3,040.51
$1,799.02