DGF overpaid almost UAH 2.5 million when purchasing software - tender

The Deposit Guarantee Fund purchased 20 software licenses at more than twice the price, spending almost UAH 4.4 million. The relevant tender is posted on the website of the Ukrainian Universal Exchange, UNN reports.

Details

The tender for the purchase of software products, namely copies of Veeam backup software, was held on November 22, 2023.

The Deposit Guarantee Fund purchased 20 licenses for the relevant software for the amount of UAH 4,395,000.

Thus, the cost of one license with 1-year technical support purchased by the Foundation amounted to UAH 219 ,750.

Two companies took part in the tender: Ante Media LLC and MITIBI LLC. MITIBI won with a bid of UAH 4,395,000.

At the same time, the cost of such software on the market starts at UAH 94 ,860 . This means that the Fund overpaid almost UAH 2.5 million.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Deposit Guarantee Fund is preparing to purchase 15,000 liters of diesel fuel at an inflated price, despite the fact that there is no need for it due to the absence of power outages in Kyiv.