Destruction of Su-34 is a very serious loss for russia - Ignat

Destruction of Su-34 is a very serious loss for russia - Ignat

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24253 views

A spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force explained how sanctions are preventing russia from producing Su-34 aircraft, making their loss significant.

The destruction of each Su-34 aircraft is a very serious loss for russia, as their production is significantly hampered by sanctions. This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat during a telethon, UNN reports .

Of course, this is a very serious loss, because airplanes are not made quickly. Especially now, under sanctions, it is harder for russia to get those parts and spare parts. And all the airplanes, missiles, drones are made with imported components, no doubt about it

- Yuriy Ihnat said.

Details

According to Ihnat, the Su-34 is a modern aircraft that the enemy is constantly using in different directions. It is used to drop guided aerial bombs and X-59 missiles.

Russians shot down their own Su-35 aircraft02.01.24, 07:12 • 100052 views

The russians produced a batch of fighter jets last year, which may consist of 2-3 aircraft. The spokesman hopes that Ukraine will destroy more planes than the occupiers will be able to produce.

Recall

On December 22, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down three russian Su-34 bombers in the southern direction. Two days later, another enemy fighter jet was destroyed.

Also yesterday, in the course of a special operation of the GUR, an enemy Su-34 aircraft was burned at the russian airfield in chelyabinsk.

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

War

