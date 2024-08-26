DeepState: the enemy has advanced on several fronts

As of August 26, according to an update of the DeepState map, the enemy's advance was recorded in several localities. In particular, the enemy has strengthened its positions near Novotoretsk, Mykhailivka, Yasnobrodivka, Kostyantynivka, Novohrodivka and Zalizne, UNN reports .

Details

The information is confirmed by the DeepState platform. Further developments in the situation remain under observation, and additional updates on changes at the front are possible.

Russians seize Mykolaivka in the Pokrovske direction - DeepState