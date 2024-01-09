Death toll in Texas hotel explosion rises to 21

At least 21 people were injured in an explosion at the Sandman Signature Hotel in Fort Worth, Texas. This was reported by the local unit of the Fox News channel, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that one person is in critical condition, four are seriously injured, but their lives are not in danger. The others suffered minor injuries. No one was killed.

Firefighters working at the scene said that the cause was a gas explosion. It is noted that the hotel was undergoing repairs. However, it continued to operate, with 26 rooms occupied.

The incident occurred on January 8 in the afternoon. The footage published by the American media shows that the first two floors of the building were seriously damaged.