"Cyborgs survived, concrete did not" - today is the Day of honoring the defenders of Donetsk airport

Today, on January 20, all Ukrainians honor the living and fallen soldiers who heroically defended Donetsk airport from attacks by pro-Russian separatists in 2014-15, UNN reports .

The main fighting for the Donetsk airport began in September 2014, almost immediately after the signing of the so-called "Minsk agreements".

Ukrainian soldiers held the old and new terminals of the airport, and the village of Pisky was a stronghold of Ukrainian forces, through which the airport defenders were supplied with provisions and ammunition, and through which soldiers were rotated.

In December 2014, the old terminal was heavily damaged by pro-Russian separatists. On January 13, 2015, the control tower, which was held by Ukrainian soldiers, finally collapsed. In the new terminal, the fighting was over different floors.

On January 20, 2015, pro-Russian forces blew up the new terminal, concrete floors and ceilings in many sections collapsed, burying Ukrainian defenders. On January 22, 2015, the surviving defenders left the terminal, but many wounded and contused Ukrainian soldiers were taken prisoner.

The defense of Donetsk airport lasted 242 days. About 100 Ukrainian heroes were killed in the battle for it.

The airport defenders were called cyborgs by the separatists themselves, who were impressed by their resilience and courage.

The symbol of the battle for the Donetsk airport is the phrase "The cyborgs survived, the concrete did not.