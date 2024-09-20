Currency exchange rates as of September 20: the dollar is virtually stagnant, while the euro continues to grow
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine devalued the hryvnia by 1 kopeck, setting the official exchange rate at 41.4444 UAH/USD. The euro to hryvnia exchange rate was set at 46.23 UAH/euro.
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.44 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 46.23 UAH/€.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.80 and sold for UAH 41.30 in banks. The euro can be bought at UAH 46.60 and sold at UAH 46.00 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.65-41.74, and the euro at UAH 46.40-46.60.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 41.31-41.34 UAH/USD for the dollar and 45.95-45.9 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.
The National Bank of Ukraine has reduced the interest rates on three-month deposit certificates to 15.5% and on refinancing loans to 16%, limiting the term of their provision to 14 days.