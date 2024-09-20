Currency exchange rates as of September 20: the dollar is virtually stagnant, while the euro continues to grow

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.4444 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 1 kopeck, UNN reports citing the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.44 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 46.23 UAH/€.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:

The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.80 and sold for UAH 41.30 in banks. The euro can be bought at UAH 46.60 and sold at UAH 46.00 in banks.

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.65-41.74, and the euro at UAH 46.40-46.60.

On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 41.31-41.34 UAH/USD for the dollar and 45.95-45.9 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.

Recall

The National Bank of Ukraine has reduced the interest rates on three-month deposit certificates to 15.5% and on refinancing loans to 16%, limiting the term of their provision to 14 days.