Conflict between employees of the TCC and JV and doctors in Odesa: proceedings opened

Due to the conflict between the employees of the TCC and JV and doctors in Odesa, criminal proceedings have been opened under the article “hooliganism”. This was reported by the main department of the National Police in Odesa region, according to UNN.

It has been preliminarily established that the incident took place today at about 13:00 in the Kyiv district of Odesa between ambulance workers and the district territorial center for recruitment and social support - the statement said.

The police identified and interviewed witnesses and eyewitnesses. Some of the participants in the incident were invited to the police station, where law enforcement officers are working with them.

The Military Prosecutor's Office of the Southern Region initiated criminal proceedings over the conflict on the grounds of Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism) - the statement said.

Context

Locals say online that the ambulance driver went to the TCC to update his data, according to the law. When they refused to let the man out of the recruitment center, he became ill, and a medical team was called to the TCC .

According to local media, doctors who wanted to hospitalize the man were also refused to be allowed out of the RCC building. A video of doctors gathering for a protest near the building of the Kyiv RCCC and the JV in Odesa was also posted online. Odesa. A verbal altercation between the military and medics gradually turned into a fight.

Many videos show ambulance workers fighting with men in military uniforms. A man can also be seen spraying a medic in the face with a spray can.

According to local media reports, TCC workers eventually released the medics and the ambulance driver after a protest organized by the paramedics.

Odesa regional TCC and JV commenting on the situation stated that they were jointly taking urgent measures with law enforcement agencies to establish the detailed circumstances of the events.