Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Chinese New Year, World Movie Day. What else can be celebrated on February 10

Chinese New Year, World Movie Day. What else can be celebrated on February 10

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52647 views

The date of the Chinese New Year is calculated annually according to the lunar calendar, and this time the holiday falls on February 10. According to the Chinese horoscope, the symbol of the year will be a green wooden dragon, and the year 4721 will come according to the Chinese calendar.

Today, on February 10, Chinese people all over the world, representatives of some other nations, and fans of Chinese traditions celebrate the Chinese New Year, UNN reports.

The date of the Chinese New Year (Chun Jie) is calculated annually according to the lunar calendar, and this time the holiday falls on February 10.

According to the Chinese horoscope, the symbol of the year will be a green wooden dragon, and the year 4721 will come according to the Chinese calendar.

Chun Jie is celebrated for 15 days. On the first day of the new year, in the evening, people in the family circle gather around a festive table, which must include jiaozi dumplings, fish dishes, and various sweets.

Loud festivities with fireworks and various entertainments are organized in the streets. An interesting tradition is the burning of bamboo sticks, which symbolizes good luck and happiness for the whole year.

On the last day of the Chinese New Year, you should definitely wear a tangerine necklace, sweet rice balls that symbolize a happy future, and have a lot of fun.

Today, on the second Saturday of February, everyone can join the World Cinema Day.

The event was launched in 2020 in the United States before the 92nd Academy Awards.

On this day, all film fans are encouraged to use social media to communicate with directors, actors, and other representatives of the film industry to share their impressions of watching films, discuss the work on them and the performance of their favorite stars, and discuss modern technologies used in the production of films.

World Film Day not only honors this distinct art form, but also recognizes the profound impact films have had on culture and society. It is a reminder of the narrative power of film, its ability to evoke emotion and its role in shaping our understanding of the world.

The tradition of celebrating the Day of the Householder on February 10 has been preserved from the ancient Slavs.

A housekeeper is a mythological Slavic character who is a kind spirit, the guardian of the home. By nature, he is capricious, but he helps good families who keep their homes clean and do not quarrel, and takes care of the health of their livestock and household.  At the same time, the housekeeper punishes stingy, evil and indifferent people.

On this day, you should definitely treat the housekeeper to his favorite dishes: sweet porridge, various sweets, bread and milk.

February 10 is also the Day of Legumes.

Legumes are the fruits of legume plants that are grown by humans for consumption. The most common legumes in the world are beans, lentils and peas. Legumes include only those crops that are harvested for consumption in dried form. They are rich in protein, which is of great importance for people in regions where meat and milk consumption is insufficient for various reasons.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyr Harlampius, who lived in the second century.

Harlampius was a preacher and bishop in Magnisia. Many people were baptized after talking to him.

One day pagans captured Harlampius, tortured him for a long time and cruelly, and then killed him with a sword.

Anton, Vasyl, Semen, Hryhorii, Arkadii, Anna, Valentyna, and Halyna celebrate their name days on February 10.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

