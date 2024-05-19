Chernihiv region: rescuers eliminated 6 fires, 5 of which occurred in the residential sector

In the Chernihiv region, SES units eliminated 6 fires. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In Chernihiv region, 6 fires were extinguished, 5 of which occurred in the residential sector and 1 in natural ecological systems. The causes of the fires are currently under investigation.

The pyrotechnics worked 18 engagements, during which 19 explosive items were seized.

In addition, the rescuers were engaged 4 times to provide assistance to the public and carry out other emergency work.

It is emphasized that rescuers urge citizens to neglect their own safety.

Occupants attacked the border of Chernihiv region with various types of weapons, 146 explosions were recorded