Chernihiv region business suffers from blocking of tax invoices

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 31863 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 110881 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 117898 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 160322 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162696 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 262559 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176098 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166691 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148535 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233649 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 79049 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 59215 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 35173 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 71290 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 27519 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 262559 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 233649 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 219225 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 244744 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 231095 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 110865 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 89089 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 93571 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115661 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116429 views
Actual
Chernihiv region business suffers from blocking of tax invoices

Chernihiv region business suffers from blocking of tax invoices

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35212 views

Since the second half of 2023, Chernihiv region has been rapidly becoming a leader in the number of blocked tax invoices. At the same time, according to the results of 9 months of 2023, the positive balance of VAT payment in Chernihiv region is more than UAH 350 million. A characteristic feature of blocking is far-fetched formal reasons that do not comply with the established norms.

Businesses in the border region, which recovered from the Russian attack on their own, refused to relocate and kept their jobs, paid taxes and continuously helped the Armed Forces, are on the verge of shutting down due to the actions of the State Tax Service in Chernihiv region, UNN reports.

Since the second half of 2023, Chernihiv region has been rapidly becoming a leader in the number of blocked tax invoices. At the same time, according to the results of 9 months of 2023, the positive balance of VAT payment in Chernihiv region is more than UAH 350 million. A characteristic feature of  blocking is far-fetched formal reasons that do not comply with the established norms.

Representatives of enterprises from various industries, with the support of the Chernihiv Regional Business Association, appealed to the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, the Financial Committee of ther, the State Tax Service of Ukraine and reported pressure on business from the new leadership in the person of  Acting Head of the Main Department of the State Tax Service in Chernihiv Oblast Yuriy Tverdokhlib.

Kostyantyn Ivanov, President of the Chernihiv Chamber of Commerce and Industry:

During the occupation of Chernihiv region, 530 enterprises were destroyed. Today, according to a survey of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, 95% do not plan to relocate and are restoring production at their own expense. But, obviously, the new management of the regional State Tax Service is deliberately harming the financial condition of enterprises in our region by leaching working capital

Andriy Kostyrko, Head of Eco Soya Product LLC:

"Our company is an animal feed producer and exporter. The tax office does not accept our producer table, so the company is on the risky list. The explanation reads: "The prices for the company's products depend on the fatness, age and type of animals...". Today, 57 cases are pending in court, 30 of which have passed the second instance, but there is no response. In order to continue our activities, we are forced to open a new enterprise in another region of Ukraine."

Valeriy Kulich, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Forsazh LLC:

When working capital is withdrawn from an enterprise for no reason, for far-fetched reasons,  and there is an incentive to solve the problem through some unclear negotiations, then we are talking about corruption risks! We will definitely not work like that

Volodymyr Kozyr, head of the Chernihiv Regional Association of Employers' Organizations:

On December 17, 2023, the decision of the Public Council at the SFS of Chernihiv Oblast declared the work of the acting head of the Chernihiv State Tax Service unsatisfactory. We are preparing an appeal to have law enforcement agencies check  Yuriy Tverdokhlib's performance. We hope that the tax officer will be held accountable for putting pressure on entrepreneurs and for the deterioration of the business climate in Chernihiv region

Ukraine needs a tax reform with the legislative introduction into the Tax Code of administrative violations of the legal norm and personal liability for unlawful procedures in relation to taxpayers.

Today, the economy has to move from the old model of tax administration loaded with the "human factor" to a real system of "wartime economy". The war of economies in our fight against the enemy requires a simplified tax administration system with the largest possible share of digital technologies.

Video of the press conference

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics

Contact us about advertising