NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Changes on the border with Belarus are not observed, the Russian Federation does not have sufficient forces there that it could use against Ukraine-Demchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 91943 views

Ukrainian border guards do not observe any drastic changes on the border with Belarus, despite a sudden check of the combat readiness of Belarusian troops, and currently Russia has no units in this direction that could be used against Ukraine.

Changes on the border with Belarus are not observed, the Russian Federation does not have sufficient forces there that it could use against Ukraine-Demchenko

Border guards do not observe any drastic changes on the border with Belarus against the background of a sudden check of the combat readiness of formations and military units of the Armed Forces of Belarus. Also, Russia has no units in this direction that it could use against Ukraine. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the speaker of the state border service Andrey Demchenko, reports UNN.

"We don't see any changes at our border. Near our border on the other side on the territory of Belarus, there is no accumulation of troops, or movement of equipment and personnel. It should be understood that Belarus constantly conducts exercises, then checks the readiness of its forces. If we talk about the threat, especially when Russia kept a certain number of troops there, and the number of Russian troops could reach 10-12 thousand military personnel, then at the moment Russia has no units in this direction that it could use against Ukraine," Demchenko said.

He noted that the task of the Defense Forces is to be prepared for any development of events taking place on the other side of the border.

"There are no threatening moments as of now, but we must be prepared for the development of any situations. We continue to strengthen the border line and border area," Demchenko added.

Recall

Yesterday, June 21, a surprise check of the combat readiness of formations and military units of the Armed Forces of Belarus began. Military units and subunits perform combat training tasks in the Brest and Gomel regions bordering Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
