Canada is outraged by the exemption of aerospace companies from Russian titanium sanctions: the issue will be studied in parliament

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89151 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109102 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151869 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155793 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251694 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174480 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165691 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226613 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37035 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71309 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39214 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32577 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65143 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251687 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226611 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212579 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238298 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225040 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 89090 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65143 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71309 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113193 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114079 views
Actual
Canada is outraged by the exemption of aerospace companies from Russian titanium sanctions: the issue will be studied in parliament

Canada is outraged by the exemption of aerospace companies from Russian titanium sanctions: the issue will be studied in parliament

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17938 views

The Canadian government has granted aerospace companies Airbus and Bombardier exemptions from restrictions on the use of Russian titanium despite sanctions, which has caused outrage among Ukraine's ambassador and prompted the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee to hold hearings on the decision.

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Commons of Canada has agreed to hold a hearing on the decision of the Canadian Foreign Ministry to grant aerospace companies an exemption from restrictions on the possible use of Russian titanium, UNN reports with reference to CBC .

Details

Recently, Airbus and Bombardier have received benefits that allowed them to circumvent sanctions imposed on VSMPO-AVISMA, one of the world's largest producers of this essential mineral, the publication writes.

This decision sparked outrage from Ukraine's Ambassador to Canada, Yulia Kovaliv, who said that allowing companies to continue using Russian titanium (while other countries have other suppliers) is fueling the Kremlin's war machine.

The proposal to study this decision was made by the New Democrats on Wednesday evening.

"We heard that this is particularly egregious because Ukraine has titanium that they could use, and instead we lifted sanctions on Russia and titanium," said Heather Macpherson, a politician from the New Democratic Party .

"So I think it's very important that we understand why the government made this decision. You know, the government has said that it strongly supports Ukraine. It does raise questions whether that is true or not," she said.

Last week, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly reportedly supported the decision, saying that jobs in Canada are at stake.

In February, Canada became the first Western government to ban Russian supplies of the strategic metal as part of a package of measures to mark the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Joly, among others, will be summoned to testify before the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Titanium is used in the production of aircraft engines because of its light weight and strength.

The sanctions imposed by the country, as indicated, could affect two major military procurement projects - the acquisition of both new search and rescue aircraft and new transport and refueling aircraft. Both aircraft are manufactured by Airbus.

In a statement provided to the CBC, the country's Ministry of Defense, as indicated, avoided the question of the impact of sanctions, acknowledging only the fact that some components are made of titanium without specifying the source.

"Both the Airbus CC-295 Kingfisher and CC-330 Husky are likely to contain titanium and titanium alloy components, ranging from rivets, nuts and fasteners to engine components, furniture and structures," the statement said.

"We are aware that Airbus as a whole has already taken steps to isolate its supply chain from sanctioned titanium from Russia. However, we would like to refer you to Airbus for more information on the procurement of titanium in certain components of its aircraft," the statement reads.

More than 18 months ago, Airbus promised to follow the example of its competitor Boeing and stop doing business with VSMPO-AVISMA, "but Kovalev says it doesn't seem to have happened," the newspaper writes.

Canada unveils new defense strategy until 203009.04.24, 01:45 • 29897 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
airbusAirbus
boeingBoeing
canadaCanada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising