In two years, russia has lost as many troops in Ukraine as it had at the beginning of the Great War. This is reported in a conscious report of the British intelligence, UNN reports.

Details

Intelligence notes that over the two years of the conflict, russian losses have been equal to, and in many cases exceed, those of the initial number of russian troops.

According to analysts, russia's confirmed losses include more than 2,700 tanks and 5,000 infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers, while about 350,000 Russian military personnel are likely to have been killed or wounded.

The British Ministry of Defense review stated that for the large-scale invasion of Ukraine, russia initially deployed approximately 130 battalion tactical groups, which likely included about 1,300 tanks, more than 5,000 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and armored personnel carriers (APCs), and at least 100,000 personnel.

The intelligence notes that mobilization and recruitment, as well as the production and repair of equipment, allowed russia to compensate for its losses.

At the same time, mobilization and recruitment, as well as the production and repair of equipment, allowed russia to replenish its losses. According to British intelligence, the number of russian troops in Ukraine is now higher than it was at the beginning of the invasion, which allows it to "implement a strategy of attrition against the Ukrainian army.

Enemy conducts 5 assaults on Dnipro left bank and loses over 30 vehicles - Southern Defense Forces