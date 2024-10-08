Britain imposes sanctions on Russian military using chemical weapons in the war in Ukraine

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions against Russia's radiological chemical and biological defense (RCD) troops and their commander for using chemical weapons in Ukraine. Restrictions were also imposed on two laboratories involved in the use of chemical weapons. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the British government.

Details

According to a statement by the British government, Russian troops have openly admitted to using dangerous chemical weapons on the battlefield. The chemical in question is chloropicrin, a toxic substance first used during World War I.

Russia's blatant disregard for the Chemical Weapons Convention is a serious violation of international law. Agents of Putin's mafia state are also responsible for the use of the deadly Novichok nerve agent on the streets of Salisbury in 2018 and against opposition leader Alexei Navalny in 2020. - is specified in the application.

Today, the Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops of the Russian Armed Forces and their head Igor Kirillov were sanctioned.

The UK will not sit idly by while Putin and his mafia state blatantly flout international law, including the Chemical Weapons Convention. I have set myself the task of confronting this malign activity and I will not back down. Russia's brutal and inhumane tactics on the battlefield are abhorrent, and I will use the full arsenal of authority at my disposal to combat Russia's malicious activities. Let me be clear: Putin and those who do his bidding have nowhere else to hide. We will continue to use sanctions to directly target the Kremlin's attempts to sow fear, division, and disorder - said Foreign Minister David Lammy.

