Britain imposes sanctions on Russian military using chemical weapons in the war in Ukraine

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 14039 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 89236 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159067 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133584 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140602 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137817 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178224 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111937 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169584 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104680 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138169 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137742 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 77753 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105978 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108165 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 159067 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178224 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169584 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197057 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186127 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137742 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138169 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145164 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136660 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153665 views
Britain imposes sanctions on Russian military using chemical weapons in the war in Ukraine

Britain imposes sanctions on Russian military using chemical weapons in the war in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54179 views

The United Kingdom imposed sanctions on Russian chemical weapons troops and their commander for using chemical weapons in Ukraine. Restrictions were also imposed on two laboratories involved in the development of chemical weapons.

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions against Russia's radiological chemical and biological defense (RCD) troops and their commander for using chemical weapons in Ukraine. Restrictions were also imposed on two laboratories involved in the use of chemical weapons. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the British government.

Details 

According to a statement by the British government, Russian troops have openly admitted to using dangerous chemical weapons on the battlefield. The chemical in question is chloropicrin, a  toxic substance first used during World War I.

Russia's blatant disregard for the Chemical Weapons Convention is a serious violation of international law. Agents of Putin's mafia state are also responsible for the use of the deadly Novichok nerve agent on the streets of Salisbury in 2018 and against opposition leader Alexei Navalny in 2020.

- is specified in the application.

Today, the Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops of the Russian Armed Forces and their head Igor Kirillov were sanctioned. 

The UK will not sit idly by while Putin and his mafia state blatantly flout international law, including the Chemical Weapons Convention. I have set myself the task of confronting this malign activity and I will not back down.  Russia's brutal and inhumane tactics on the battlefield are abhorrent, and I will use the full arsenal of authority at my disposal to combat Russia's malicious activities. Let me be clear: Putin and those who do his bidding have nowhere else to hide. We will continue to use sanctions to directly target the Kremlin's attempts to sow fear, division, and disorder

- said Foreign Minister David Lammy.

General Staff: Russia's attacks with chemical munitions against the Defense Forces continue, 250 more cases in a month08.10.24, 13:37 • 11820 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
ukraineUkraine

