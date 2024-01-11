Border guards receive anti-UAV devices from Vadym Stolar Foundation

Representatives of the State Border Guard Service received electronic devices for detecting and neutralizing enemy drones from the Vadym Stolar Foundation. This is stated in the story of Novosti.Live, reported by UNN.

"Today, Vadym Stolar's Charitable Foundation is handing over drone detection and countermeasures to the defenders of our border. These are devices for electronic warfare against medium and small UAVs. Drones have become a significant factor in modern warfare and, unfortunately, the enemy has plenty of them. So our military need to protect themselves from this danger, and the equipment we are sending is designed for such purposes," said Natalia Prykhodko, a volunteer of the Foundation.

The border guards note that electronic warfare equipment is essential for every group that is deployed to perform a combat mission. After all, the soldiers face the massive use of attack drones by the enemy on a daily basis.

"Representatives of our military unit thank the Vadym Stolar Foundation for the electronic warfare equipment provided, which helps us to perform combat missions and save lives," said a Border Guard Service serviceman with the call sign "Shum".

"Saving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers, providing them with modern equipment and gear has always been the No. 1 priority for our Foundation in the area of military assistance. That's why we continue to transfer everything that works for this purpose to the frontline: from bulletproof vests and thermal imagers to cars, UAVs and anti-drone systems," emphasized ofthe founder of Vadym Stolar.

Since the beginning of the Russian Federation's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, our defenders have received more than 500 pieces of special equipment and high-tech equipment and about 50 thousand pieces of military gear and equipment from the Vadym Stolar Foundation.