Border guards receive anti-UAV devices from Vadym Stolar Foundation

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 41356 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106324 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134856 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134048 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174264 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170867 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279672 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178120 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167105 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148774 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101714 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101343 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103300 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 64043 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

07:01 AM • 35182 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 41356 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279672 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247719 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232898 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258292 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 27404 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134858 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105443 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105468 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121660 views
Border guards receive anti-UAV devices from Vadym Stolar Foundation

Border guards receive anti-UAV devices from Vadym Stolar Foundation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24789 views

Representatives of the State Border Guard Service received electronic devices for detecting and neutralizing enemy drones from the Vadym Stolar Foundation. This is stated in the story of Novosti.Live, reported by UNN.

"Today, Vadym Stolar's Charitable Foundation is handing over drone detection and countermeasures to the defenders of our border. These are devices for electronic warfare against medium and small UAVs. Drones have become a significant factor in modern warfare and, unfortunately, the enemy has plenty of them. So our military need to protect themselves from this danger, and the equipment we are sending is designed for such purposes," said Natalia Prykhodko, a volunteer of the Foundation

The border guards note that electronic warfare equipment is essential for every group that is deployed to perform a combat mission. After all, the soldiers face the massive use of attack drones by the enemy on a daily basis.

"Representatives of our military unit thank the Vadym Stolar Foundation for the electronic warfare equipment provided, which helps us to perform combat missions and save lives," said a Border Guard Service serviceman with the call sign "Shum".

"Saving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers, providing them with modern equipment and gear has always been the No. 1 priority for our Foundation in the area of military assistance. That's why we continue to transfer everything that works for this purpose to the frontline: from bulletproof vests and thermal imagers to cars, UAVs and anti-drone systems," emphasized ofthe founder of Vadym Stolar.

Since the beginning of the Russian Federation's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, our defenders have received more than 500 pieces of special equipment and high-tech equipment and about 50 thousand pieces of military gear and equipment from the Vadym Stolar Foundation.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society

