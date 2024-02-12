Bitcoin surpassed the $50,000 mark for the first time since 2021

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 24011 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 109590 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 117024 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 159532 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162205 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 261576 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175993 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166670 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148520 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 232826 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 73473 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 73248 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 53103 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 28373 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 64960 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 261576 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 232826 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 218418 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 243946 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 230338 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 109590 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 86599 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 91409 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115367 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116153 views
Actual
Bitcoin surpassed the $50,000 mark for the first time since 2021

Bitcoin surpassed the $50,000 mark for the first time since 2021

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106009 views

Bitcoin has surpassed the $50,000 mark for the first time since 2021 as increased investor interest in recently launched bitcoin ETFs and the upcoming halving of bitcoin in April has caused its price to rise nearly 16% since January 2024.

Bitcoin has crossed the $50 thousand mark. It reached such a value for the first time since 2021. At the beginning of the day it cost $47 thousand. This is trumpeted by all sites following the rate of cryptocurrency, reports UNN.

Details

Bitcoin has overcome the psychological mark of $50 thousand. Last time at such a level, the first cryptocurrency traded in late 2021. Thus, since January 2024 bitcoin has grown by almost 16%.

It is noted that as of on the evening of February 12 (7:30 p.m.), BTC reached a price of $49,939 according to CoinMarketCap data

Image

According to analysts, the growth was triggered by increased investor interest in the recently launched bitcoin-based spot ETFs.

Bitcoin-ETF was launched on January 11. It raised billions of dollars in the first weeks of trading. According to specialized publications involved in tracking the cryptocurrency market,  investors' attention was drawn to the outflow of billions of dollars from the high-yield fund Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). Against this backdrop, the price of bitcoin fell to $38,500 just days after the ETF's launch. However, over the past couple weeks, outflows from GBTC have slowed, while new funds continue to see inflows.

Spot bitcoin sold $4.6 billion worth of shares in its first trading day12.01.2024, 13:47 • 29417 views

Experts also explain the growth of bitcoin by the fact that it will soon become more difficult to mine it. According to forecasts, bitcoin's "halving" (a mechanism to protect cryptocurrency from inflation, which involves halving the remuneration for mining a block - ed.) will take place as early as April.

Optional

Bitcoin's historic high was recorded in November 2021. At that time, it was valued at $69,000. But 2022 was a difficult year for the cryptocurrency market amid the collapse of the Terra ecosystem, the scandal surrounding the FTX cryptocurrency exchange and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried, as well as a number of other high-profile events in the crypto industry. Bitcoin ended 2022 at just above $16,000, 75% below its all-time high. Many other cryptocurrency assets underwent even more severe declines.

The year 2023 will be remembered as a period of significant growth in the cryptocurrency market, but the bitcoin exchange rate performance was rather sluggish for most of the year. Back on October 1, bitcoin was worth just $27,000, up 65% since the start of 2023, but that was a relatively small recovery when you consider how high bitcoin is now.

The expert told what affects the value of cryptocurrencies and how bitcoin is similar to gold01.02.2024, 13:44 • 291797 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

EconomyTechnologies

Contact us about advertising