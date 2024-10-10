Belarus has taken more than 2200 Ukrainian children from the occupied territories - study

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 12868 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 88715 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 158947 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133519 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140564 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137794 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178159 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111937 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169539 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104680 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138097 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137659 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 77340 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105913 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108100 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 158947 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178159 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169539 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197012 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186083 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137659 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138097 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145140 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136636 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153647 views
Actual
Belarus has taken more than 2200 Ukrainian children from the occupied territories - study

Belarus has taken more than 2200 Ukrainian children from the occupied territories - study

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 138059 views

Belarus moved at least 2219 Ukrainian children from the occupied territories between 2021 and June 2024. Children are re-educated, militarized and used in propaganda, erasing their Ukrainian identity.

Belarus moved at least 2219 Ukrainian children from the occupied territories to the territory of the republic from 2021 to June 2024. This is stated in the report "Stolen Childhood: How the Belarusian regime erases the identity of Ukrainian children through displacement, re-education and militarization," presented by human rights activists on October 10, UNN reports with reference to the ZMINA Human Rights Center.

We learned that at least 2219 of our children were moved to Belarus between 2021 and June 2024. Although these actions are justified as "recreation," the largest groups of children are moved to Belarus during the school year to make it easier to involve them in local schools. In addition, at least 27 children who were in camps in Belarus were later transferred to Russian camps

- said Onysiya Sinyuk, an analyst at the ZMINA Human Rights Center.

According to human rights activists, this consistent movement of children, including their "circulation" between the camps in Russia and Belarus, indicates a planned policy of indoctrination of children and eradication of Ukrainian identity.

More than 59 thousand people in the Register of Missing Persons, including more than 1760 children - Ministry of Internal Affairs10.10.24, 14:02 • 12129 views

According to the lawyer of the Regional Center for Human Rights Kateryna Rashevskaya, 18 re-education camps have been identified in Belarus. They are reportedly part of a network of 67 institutions in the Russian Federation and 13 in the occupied territories.

The children are outside of camps and schools. The Belarusian state identifies Ukrainian children in Belarus as "Russians" and recognizes the Russian citizenship imposed on them, and Belarusian state media call them "young and new citizens of Russia." Also, during events, Ukrainian children are often addressed by Belarusian public figures and officials who promote anti-Ukrainian and pro-Russian ideology.

Ukrainian children are also exploited in propaganda. In particular, it is noted that on Belarusian television, children call the full-scale invasion of Ukraine a "special military operation" and call themselves "Russian children." 

According to human rights activists, militarization is another criminal practice aimed at training and recruiting children for future service in Russian military organizations. And during the children's stay in Belarus, they meet with law enforcement agencies, the military or paramilitary youth organizations in Belarus.

Russians are teaching children in the TOT lessons that teach them to kill - Resistance06.10.24, 01:58 • 42406 views

Human rights activists are convinced that dictator Aleksandr Rukashenko personally created the conditions for the transfer of Ukrainian children to Belarusian territory. State Secretary of the Union State Dmitry Mezentsev and Chairman of the Council of Ministers Mikhail Mishustin are directly involved in the transfer of children. In 2022 and 2023, the Union State allocated more than $500,000 for the removal of children from Donbas under the guise of "humanitarian aid". Alyaksei Talay, a Belarusian Paralympic athlete and head of the Alyaksei Talay Foundation, is also actively involved in the transportation of children to camps in the country, organizing a "cultural program" for them and financing this process. He is a supporter of Lukashenko and Putin, has close ties with representatives of the regimes of these states and is associated with the Zakharchenko Cadet Corps.

Human rights activists have already submitted evidence of the Belarusian regime's crimes against Ukrainian children to the ICC. They also demand the issuance of arrest warrants for Aleksander Lukashenka, Dzmitry Mezenets, Mikhail Mishustin and Alaksei Talay.

Sibiga welcomes Canada and France's statement on the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia05.10.24, 22:35 • 40790 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World

Contact us about advertising