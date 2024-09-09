ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Be careful in making important decisions: horoscope for all zodiac signs for September 9 - 15

Be careful in making important decisions: horoscope for all zodiac signs for September 9 - 15

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107031 views

Astrologer warns about the influence of approaching eclipses and a complex tauquadrate between the planets. It is recommended to be careful in making important decisions and attentive to yourself and others.

There comes a period when it will be difficult for us to make important decisions. Professional astrologer Xenia Basilenko specially for readers UNN told what awaits representatives of all signs of the Zodiac in the period from 9 to 15 September. 

"This week we will be feeling the effects of the approaching eclipses. The first lunar eclipse will occur as early as next week on September 18. It will start a corridor of eclipses until October 2, when a solar eclipse will occur. These are very important astrological phenomena that greatly affect our lives and world events. During this period we are strongly influenced by the universe. 

All this period you need to be careful in making important decisions and big changes. Be attentive to yourself and those around you.

Throughout this week we will also experience a challenging tauquadrate between the Sun, Saturn and Jupiter. These important planets will give general tension, losses. It will be difficult for us to make the right decisions, we will feel insecurity and here it is very important to be organized and not afraid to take responsibility, to bring the started things to the end.  And on health it is important not to do too much physical exertion and avoid injuries," - said the astrologer. 

Starting Monday, September 9, according to Basilenko, Mercury will return to the sign of Virgo after its retrograde motion. We will feel clarity and activity of consciousness, good reaction, quick thinking and will pay great attention to small things. From the second half of the week Mercury will be in a beautiful aspect with Mars, which will also speed up all mental processes. A great time for meetings, communications, socializing and learning.

"In the second half of the week, a beautiful aspect will form in the sky between Venus, the planet of small happiness, and Jupiter, the planet of great happiness. This will give us the opportunity to fix our financial matters, develop business, and harmonize personal relationships. 

By the end of the week there will also be a beautiful trigon between the Sun and Uranus, which will give us the opportunity to make unexpected changes for the better. Favorable changes are possible.

The Moon in the first half of the week will be in the sign of Scorpio in hard aspects, which can provoke strong emotional tension. Especially on Wednesday. But in the second half of the week, the Moon will give a number of harmonious aspects that will smooth out the emotional tension," - said the astrologer. 

ARIES 

This week will be quite businesslike and active for you, but it will also give you a lot of tension. From you circumstances will require great diligence and efficiency. But you should not exhaust yourself too much, otherwise it will affect your health. Now is the best time to deal with your health. Pay more attention to yourself, have a routine checkup, exercise and eat right.

In financial matters, you may be in for a great deal of good fortune. 

And in personal relationships, expect interesting acquaintances and romantic encounters in the second half of the week.

TAURUS 

You need this period for a good quality rest and a complete reboot. Pay attention to your leisure time, hobbies. Devote this time to some trips and travels, gain good impressions. 

But in your personal life you may have too much tension, misunderstandings and disagreements. Therefore, now put all your business and personal issues on the back burner and give more time to yourself.

GEMINI 

This week you will be full of strength, energy and will want too make big changes in your life. But you will be stopped by domestic issues, obligations and unfinished business. Conflicts and misunderstandings may arise with loved ones. You will need to have time for everything, both at home and in your personal development.

In the second half of the week you may have a lot of good and positive emotions related to vacations and personal relationships.

CANCER 

This week will bring you a lot of activity and different interesting events. You will be full of energy and strength, you will be overflowing with interesting ideas and plans. Expect interesting acquaintances and meetings. This is also a great week for studying and taking exams. But do not rush to buy or sell a car or real estate. Be careful on the roads.

LEO 

This week be careful about your financial situation. This is not the time to take loans or any other material obligations. But business development ideas will be great, as well as business meetings, communication with partners will bring you great opportunities.

Success is also expected in your personal life.

VIRGO 

The week will bring you a lot of interesting ideas and meetings, necessary acquaintances. At the same time, you will have a great desire for privacy and more rest, to take care of yourself and your inner state. This week you will be able to harmoniously combine busy work with rest in solitude.

Expect good financial opportunities in the second half of the week.

LIBRA

You have a wonderful period for creativity, as well as for solitude, quiet rest. Spend more time in nature, and take care of your inner world. It's important for you to sort yourself out. 

A good time for traveling and new experiences.

Unpleasant news or gossip may come to light this week. 

You may find someone you've been looking for a long time.

SCORPIO 

This week you will be very active, you will have many different and interesting events. You will be able to find support in your friends and in your environment.  The main thing is that you know what you want and go to your goals in a planned way. 

Difficulties may arise in your affairs and projects, and you won't be able to do without advice from friends or professionals.

In love, expect wonderful encounters and acquaintances. Add more romance to your life.

SAGITTARIANS 

This week you will have a lot of changes in your work. A change of management is possible. Expect non-standard decisions of your supervisors, which may put you in a deadlock.  If you have your own business - don't rush to make important decisions so that you don't make mistakes.

But in the financial sphere you will have a great success. This week you can get great investments, good profits. 

CAPRICORN 

This week you will have excellent relationships with the world around you, you will be able to hold excellent business meetings, public speeches, training will also be successful. But refuse now from long-distance trips and travels - perhaps they will carry over on their own. 

In the second half of the week you will have a great emotional boost, which will give you the opportunity to develop any kind of activity and have a great time on the weekend.

This is a good week for new ideas and projects.

AQUARIUS 

This week will be full of the most unexpected and unpredictable situations. You will need to navigate and make decisions quickly. On the one hand, all new issues that will be related to documents and legal areas, business meetings and negotiations will have a good result. But here are protracted issues will be solved difficult and may not find solutions yet. 

This weekend you will be in a great mood and have good opportunities to meet with friends and to travel.

PISCES 

This week you may feel tired and there will be a great desire to be in solitude. Therefore, it is better for you not to overload yourself, but to rest more and gain strength.

You will be very dependent on your business or marriage partners for your affairs. You will also need to find a middle ground here.

In financial matters  you will have good luck and good opportunities for profit.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society

