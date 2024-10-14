Azerbaijan considers implementing a number of reconstruction projects in Kyiv region - Kravchenko
Kyiv • UNN
Head of Kyiv RMA Kravchenko met with the Azerbaijani Ambassador to discuss the reconstruction of the region. Azerbaijan is considering new projects and the possibility of modernizing the children's hospital in Boyarka.
Azerbaijan will continue to support Kyiv region in humanitarian reconstruction projects. Today, RMA Chairman Rusan Kravchenko discussed the implementation of reconstruction projects with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine Seymur Gurban oglu Mardaliyev. Kravchenko reported this on Facebook, UNN reports.
Details
According to Kravchenko, more than 30,000 objects in Kyiv region have been damaged and destroyed as a result of the full-scale invasion. We have already restored more than 19 thousand, with priority given to housing. At the same time, we are actively working to attract investors to rebuild other important facilities.
I always offer all international partners to choose the objects for reconstruction and fully control the entire process - from design to commissioning. This approach increases trust in us. Because the main thing is to have restored houses, schools, hospitals, and kindergartens
The RMA Chairman thanked the Azerbaijani authorities and the people of this country for their support and the projects already implemented. These include assistance in reconstructing a school and repairing a polyclinic in Irpin, and the purchase of laptops for the Linguist Lyceum named after Academician Zarifa Aliyeva.
Currently, according to the ambassador, Azerbaijan is considering implementing a number of other reconstruction projects in the Kyiv region.
According to Kravchenko, they also discussed the security and energy situation in the region, the needs of Kyiv region to increase air defense systems, cogeneration units, etc.
Another important issue is our involvement in the modernization of the regional children's hospital in Boyarka and providing it with modern medical equipment. Today it is a hospital that provides services not only to children in our region, but also to others, and our task is to make it an even more modern medical facility
They also paid attention to the issue of expanding interregional cooperation. Kravchenko suggested that the ambassador launch a partnership between Kyiv region and the regions of Azerbaijan with the subsequent signing of a memorandum.
