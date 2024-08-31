Aviation Day of Ukraine, Distance Learning Day, World Blog Day. What else can be celebrated on August 31

Today, on the last Saturday of August, employees of the aircraft industry and civil aviation celebrate their professional holiday in Ukraine, UNN reports.

Aviation Day of Ukraine was established by presidential decree in 1993.

Despite all the economic difficulties and the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine is still one of the few countries in the world that has a virtually complete cycle of aircraft development and production.

The AN-255 Mriya, the world's largest airplane, was and is a jewel of engineering thought by Ukrainian aircraft designers. The aircraft, which existed in a single copy, was almost destroyed at the Gostomel airport during the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Since February 24, 2022, civil aviation flights in the skies over Ukraine have been banned for obvious reasons.

On the last day before the first of September, when a new school year begins in many countries, Distance Learning Day is celebrated.

The history of this way of acquiring knowledge and education is much longer than some may think.

In 1728, Boston resident Caleb Phillips published an advertisement in a newspaper announcing the recruitment of all comers to correspondence courses in shorthand. The man sent his lectures by mail. In the nineteenth century, Phillips' idea was picked up by the British stenographer Isaac Pitman. Eventually, this led to the first correspondence schools appearing in the mid-nineteenth century.

It is clear that the emergence of the Internet has contributed to the rapid development of distance learning.

There is another ode to the Internet in today's event, World Blog Day.

One of the first well-known bloggers was a student and freelance journalist Justin Hall, who in 1994 opened a page on a website where he posted short posts with links to his favorite sites.

The first bloggers were mostly programmers. In 1998, the first blog appeared on a news site, written by Jonathan Dube. That same year, special blogging platforms began to appear.

In 1999, the term "blog" was coined. The programmer Peter Merholz is credited as its author.

Since 2002, bloggers have been able to monetize their work. With the advent of YouTube and other specialized platforms, it became possible to post video blogs and organize live broadcasts.

On August 31, you can also join the Franchise Recognition Day. The event was launched in 2011 in the United States and has gradually become popular in many countries around the world.

The purpose of this day is to raise awareness of customers about purchasing products in franchise stores.

Today, there are more than 120 types of franchise businesses in various industries. In particular, fast food, service, automotive, fitness, cleaning, animal care, etc.

Even on the last day of summer, everyone can organize a picnic and thus join the Outdoor Food Day.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of the Laying of the Holy Virgin's Belt.

According to legend, the Virgin wove the belt herself from camel's hair and gave it to the Apostle Thomas before her ascension to heaven.

The belt was kept in Jerusalem for some time, but was later transported to Constantinople.

The belt, parts of which are kept in several temples, is believed to have healing properties.

Today, Vladimir, Gennady, Mikhail, and Maria celebrate their name days.