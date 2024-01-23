ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Australia sanctions Russian hacker for hacking health insurance company

Australia sanctions Russian hacker for hacking health insurance company

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22869 views

Australia has imposed personal sanctions on Russian hacker Alexander Yermakov for hacking Medibank, the country's largest health insurance company. The hack stole data of about 10 million customers, making it one of the largest data thefts in the country.

The Australian government has imposed personal sanctions on the Russian responsible for hacking into the databases of the country's largest health insurance company, Medibank. This was announced by Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Reuters reports UNN.

Details

It was one of the largest data thefts in the country, affecting about 10 million customers.

An investigation conducted by the Australian Federal Police and the state cybersecurity agency has established the involvement of Russian citizen Alexander Yermakov in the hacking of Medibank's network and the theft of 9.7 million records of personal data of the insurance company's customers.

Australian Government Imposes Targeted Financial Sanctions and Travel Ban on Oleksandr Yermakov

said Wong, speaking to journalists in Sydney.

The foreign minister also explained that the restrictive measures would also apply to Australian citizens and businesses associated with the Russian.

Any use of assets belonging to or related to Yermakov, transactions with them, including through cryptocurrency wallets or payments, will be classified as a criminal offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison and heavy fines

she clarified.

AddendumAddendum

In 2022, Medibank announced that a hacker had stolen the personal information of 9.7 million current and former customers and published the data on the dark web.

Cyberattack on Kyivstar: the company estimated losses18.01.24, 14:11 • 29482 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

