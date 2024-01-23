Australia sanctions Russian hacker for hacking health insurance company

The Australian government has imposed personal sanctions on the Russian responsible for hacking into the databases of the country's largest health insurance company, Medibank. This was announced by Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Reuters reports UNN.

It was one of the largest data thefts in the country, affecting about 10 million customers.

An investigation conducted by the Australian Federal Police and the state cybersecurity agency has established the involvement of Russian citizen Alexander Yermakov in the hacking of Medibank's network and the theft of 9.7 million records of personal data of the insurance company's customers.

Australian Government Imposes Targeted Financial Sanctions and Travel Ban on Oleksandr Yermakov said Wong, speaking to journalists in Sydney.

The foreign minister also explained that the restrictive measures would also apply to Australian citizens and businesses associated with the Russian.

Any use of assets belonging to or related to Yermakov, transactions with them, including through cryptocurrency wallets or payments, will be classified as a criminal offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison and heavy fines she clarified.

In 2022, Medibank announced that a hacker had stolen the personal information of 9.7 million current and former customers and published the data on the dark web.

