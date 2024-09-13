At night there was “Mariupol hit”, damage to a warehouse with ammunition and missiles - Andriushchenko

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 113369 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116210 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 189160 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148682 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150039 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141681 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 193616 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112303 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182954 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104946 views

Popular news
Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

February 28, 08:49 PM • 37754 views
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 38380 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 65482 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 61699 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 39536 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 189160 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 193616 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182954 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209987 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198427 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147714 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147144 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151396 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142437 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158971 views
At night there was “Mariupol hit”, damage to a warehouse with ammunition and missiles - Andriushchenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30645 views

Explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Mariupol district at night. A warehouse with ammunition and missiles for air defense systems was confirmed to have been hit, the detonation lasted until the morning, and the issue of evacuating the village is being considered.

Explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Mariupol district at night, a warehouse with ammunition and missiles for air defense systems was confirmed to have been hit, the detonation lasted until morning, said Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Hit in the Mariupol region. There was a detonation immediately after the hit. The flames are seen 10 kilometers from the point of impact in Mangush," Andriushchenko said at night.

According to him, there was also a hit between Mangush and Mariupol. "Massive detonation in all areas," he said.

"Mariupol hit. Consequences for the morning. Confirmed hit on a warehouse with ammunition and missiles for air defense systems in Hlyboke village (Melekine-Portovske-Rybatske triangle, as reported yesterday). The detonation lasted until 5-20 am. Preliminary, another air defense unit may have been hit, we are establishing the details," Andriushchenko wrote.

According to him, "the issue of evacuating the village of Portovske is currently being considered". "Everything is blocked by the military," Andriushchenko said.

"Mangush. The exit towards Mariupol is blocked, the Mangush-Mariupol highway is partially closed. According to the observation from the spot, the relocation in the "urgent evacuation" mode is ongoing after the attack. More details later," he added.

Ammunition depot of Russian troops was hit near Mariupol - city council12.09.24, 10:35 • 18325 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

Contact us about advertising