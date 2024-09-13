At night there was “Mariupol hit”, damage to a warehouse with ammunition and missiles - Andriushchenko

Explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Mariupol district at night, a warehouse with ammunition and missiles for air defense systems was confirmed to have been hit, the detonation lasted until morning, said Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Hit in the Mariupol region. There was a detonation immediately after the hit. The flames are seen 10 kilometers from the point of impact in Mangush," Andriushchenko said at night.

According to him, there was also a hit between Mangush and Mariupol. "Massive detonation in all areas," he said.

"Mariupol hit. Consequences for the morning. Confirmed hit on a warehouse with ammunition and missiles for air defense systems in Hlyboke village (Melekine-Portovske-Rybatske triangle, as reported yesterday). The detonation lasted until 5-20 am. Preliminary, another air defense unit may have been hit, we are establishing the details," Andriushchenko wrote.

According to him, "the issue of evacuating the village of Portovske is currently being considered". "Everything is blocked by the military," Andriushchenko said.

"Mangush. The exit towards Mariupol is blocked, the Mangush-Mariupol highway is partially closed. According to the observation from the spot, the relocation in the "urgent evacuation" mode is ongoing after the attack. More details later," he added.

