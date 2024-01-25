At night, Russia attacked Odesa region twice, four people were injured - Kiper

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, described the details of two night attacks on Odesa by Russian forces, UNN reports.

Details

The pause between air raid warnings was up to 15 minutes, Kiper informs.

"The air defense forces destroyed 10 'shaheds'.

One of the drones hit a partially inhabited multi-storey building in Khadzhibey district of Odesa and started a fire. Several apartments were damaged, one person was burned and hospitalized.

Another downed drone pierced the roof of a two-story residential building in the city's Primorsky district. Another UAV crashed in the same residential neighborhood, near an apartment building damaged in a previous attack. The blast wave caused a lot of damage to the glass of the surrounding buildings, a car parked in the yard was burnt to ashes, and several others were injured," the head of the RMA wrote.

Four people were injured in the enemy attack. They were provided with first aid on the spot and are being treated on an outpatient basis.

"Rescuers unblocked one of the victims from the rubble," Kiper said.

Another attack drone fell near a high-rise building in Prymorskyi district without detonation.

"There are no casualties. Explosive experts were working at the site," added the head of the RMA.

The Russians also hit the warehouse of a furniture plant in the industrial district of Odesa.

A powerful fire broke out.

"A man who was passing by on a bicycle was thrown to the ground by the shock wave and injured by fragments of various objects flying from the explosion. He received medical aid and is being treated on an outpatient basis," said Kiper.

He added that law enforcement officers are recording more crimes by Russian terrorists. He urged the residents of the region not to neglect the air raid alert and to go down to the shelters.

Air Defense Forces destroyed 11 "shaheds" at night