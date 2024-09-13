Arsonist set fire to Ukrzaliznytsia facilities and guided Russian missiles at Chernihiv: FSB agent detained

The SBU detained an FSB agent operating in Chernihiv region. The offender was adjusting missile strikes on the regional center and preparing a series of arsons at Ukrzaliznytsia facilities. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN writes.

It is noted that the priority targets of the enemy shelling were the basing points of Ukrainian troops involved in the defense of the northern borders of Ukraine. According to available data, the occupiers planned to use X-59 aircraft missiles to carry out the fire attack.

The Russian intelligence service also tried to reconnoiter the locations of companies that fulfill state defense orders.

To perform these tasks, the FSB remotely recruited a 44-year-old employee of a local plant. The man came to the attention of the Russian secret service because of his anti-Ukrainian comments on Telegram channels, - the statement said.

On the instructions of the occupiers, the defendant traveled around the area, where he secretly recorded the location of the Defense Forces.

He sent the information he received via messenger to his Russian supervisor through a specially created chatbot administered by the FSB. In addition, the agent "hunted" for relay cabinets of the railroad in the region.

It was documented that the suspect used a flammable mixture to set fire to technological equipment near the main line.

SBU officers detained a Russian agent in hot pursuit as he was preparing to commit new arson attacks on the railroad. During the searches of the detainee's and his relatives' homes, SBU officers seized 8 combat grenades, ammunition of various calibers and a phone with evidence of subversive activities in favor of Russia.

SBU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

ч. 2, Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law);

ч. 2, Art. 113 (sabotage committed under martial law).

In addition, the issue of additional qualification of the criminal actions of the defendant for illegal handling of weapons and ammunition is being resolved.

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

