Arsonist set fire to Ukrzaliznytsia facilities and guided Russian missiles at Chernihiv: FSB agent detained

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

February 28, 08:49 PM
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Arsonist set fire to Ukrzaliznytsia facilities and guided Russian missiles at Chernihiv: FSB agent detained

Arsonist set fire to Ukrzaliznytsia facilities and guided Russian missiles at Chernihiv: FSB agent detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33415 views

An FSB agent was detained in Chernihiv region who was adjusting rocket attacks on the city and preparing arson attacks on Ukrzaliznytsia facilities. The offender faces life imprisonment for high treason and sabotage.

The SBU detained an FSB agent operating in Chernihiv region. The offender was adjusting missile strikes on the regional center and preparing a series of arsons at Ukrzaliznytsia facilities. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that the priority targets of the enemy shelling were the basing points of Ukrainian troops involved in the defense of the northern borders of Ukraine. According to available data, the occupiers planned to use X-59 aircraft missiles to carry out the fire attack.

The Russian intelligence service also tried to reconnoiter the locations of companies that fulfill state defense orders.

To perform these tasks, the FSB remotely recruited a 44-year-old employee of a local plant. The man came to the attention of the Russian secret service because of his anti-Ukrainian comments on Telegram channels,

- the statement said.

On the instructions of the occupiers, the defendant traveled around the area, where he secretly recorded the location of the Defense Forces.

He sent the information he received via messenger to his Russian supervisor through a specially created chatbot administered by the FSB. In addition, the agent "hunted" for relay cabinets of the railroad in the region.

It was documented that the suspect used a flammable mixture to set fire to technological equipment near the main line.

SBU officers detained a Russian agent in hot pursuit as he was preparing to commit new arson attacks on the railroad. During the searches of the detainee's and his relatives' homes, SBU officers seized 8 combat grenades, ammunition of various calibers and a phone with evidence of subversive activities in favor of Russia.

Image

SBU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • ч. 2, Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law);
  • ч. 2, Art. 113 (sabotage committed under martial law).

In addition, the issue of additional qualification of the criminal actions of the defendant for illegal handling of weapons and ammunition is being resolved.

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

In Donetsk region , a 44-year-old local resident was detained for passing data on the location of Ukrainian troops to the enemy. The offender was spying on the locations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Liman sector to prepare Russian offensive operations.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies

