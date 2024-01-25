An explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk

A single explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk near the railway station, but the detailed circumstances and causes remain unknown. This was reported by the head of the Berdiansk city military administration, Victoria Galitsyna, UNN reports.

Details

Today, on January 25, residents of the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, reported an explosion.

Residents report a single explosion near the railway station - Victoria Galitsyna wrote on Telegram.

There is no information yet on the victims or the damage caused.

