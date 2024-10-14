An explosion occurred in a high-rise building in Transcarpathia: one person died
Kyiv • UNN
A gas explosion occurred in a five-story building in Svalyava, Zakarpattia region. One person died as a result of the incident, and windows were smashed in the entrance. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
On Monday, October 14, an explosion occurred in a high-rise building in the city of Svalyava, Zakarpattia region. One person was killed in the incident. This was stated by the police of the Transcarpathian region, reports UNN.
Details
According to law enforcement officers, at 14:39 they received a report of an explosion in an apartment building in Svalyava on Promyslova Street. As a result, windows were smashed in the building's entrance.
When police arrived at the scene, they found out that a gas explosion had probably occurred on the ground floor of the five-story building. The cause is still under investigation.
It is preliminarily known that one person died as a result. Information about the victims is being clarified
Recall
Also on October 14, a fire broke out in Kyiv's Comfort Town residential complex on an area of 5 square meters. Rescuers localized the fire in half an hour, and information about an explosion has not been confirmed.